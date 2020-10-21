Bollywood Roundup: Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and more…

Anil Kapoor reveals his weak point in life

Mumbai– Anil Kapoor made a confession on social media on Wednesday saying his weak point is food.

The actor also shared how he has adopted a new approach to eating with a goal of achieving a sharper look since lockdown.

Anil Kapoor wrote on his verified Instagram account: “Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food. The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes always bigger than my belly.”

“During lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating . Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans. I try and I battle. Some times I even fall. And what I’ve learnt through it all is that a chain is only as strong as it’s weakest link . So everyone in the house had to get involved.”

“From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered round me at meal time . Fitness is never a one man/ women crusade, it’s about support and encouragement when we need it the most. (Always get family involved and on board to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truely a success).”

“Is it easy ? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture… it makes it all worth it,” he concluded.

Kareena reminds fans to wear mask

Mumbai– Kareena Kapoor on Wednesday evening reminded fans of the importance of wearing masks while venturing outside, amid the ongoing pandemic.

In a photo she shared on her verified Instagram account, Kareena can be seen sitting in a Mumbai-bound flight and looking outside the window. She wears a white mask.

“Mask pehniye aur bahar dekhiye (Wear a mask and look outside),” Kareena captioned her photo.

On Wednesday morning, Kareena, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan had shared a photo where she pouts with her eyes closed.

“Just pouting away… excited to go home,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Commenting on her post, elder sister Karisma wrote: “Hurry back. I have missed you.”

Kareena recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” in Delhi. The film stars Aamir Khan and is the Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ 1994 Hollywood film “Forrest Gump”, starring Tom Hanks.

Madhuri recalls working with late Rishi Kapoor, Saroj Khan

Mumbai– Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene on Wednesday walked down memory lane and recalled working with the late co-actor Rishi Kapoor and late choreographer Saroj Khan in the 1995 release, Yaarana.

The David Dhawan directorial was inspired by the Julia Roberts-starrer “Sleeping With The Enemy” and is still remembered for Madhuri’s hit dance number, “Mera piya ghar aaya”. The number was choreographed by Saroj Khan.

“Working alongside Rishi ji and learning the steps to #MeraPiyaGharAaaya from Saroj ji are some of my fondest memories… Today as we mark #25YearsOfYaraana, remembering both of them. This is dedicated to them and the whole team.”

The film released on October 20 in 1995. Incidentally, “Yaarana” clashed at the box office with the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, which also opened on the same day on the occasion of Diwali that year.

Madhuri shared her post along with a few throwback pictures, in which she poses with Rishi Kapoor and Saroj Khan on the set of the film.

Saroj Khan choreographed a series of superhit dance numbers for Madhuri, including “Ek do teen”, “Dhak dhak karne laga”, “Choli ke peeche kya hai”, “Tamma tamma loge” and “Dola re dola”.

Payal Ghosh has an expletive-laden quip for Bollywood colleagues

Mumbai– Payal Ghosh on Wednesday had an explosive, expletive-laden comment for her industry colleagues.

“My dad is not rich as compared to Mumbai but have enough money to spend night with bolly wh***s,” Payal tweeted from her verified account early on Wednesday.

The actress also claimed that her father “spent crores” to release a film which was falling short in budget.

“My dad spent crores to release this film when was running short of money @SirPareshRawal and to all Bollywood chitias.”

“I always wanted to do #soorajbarhatiya types of film, I wanted to make my family happy showing I haven’t shed off clothes to do a film. When PKPS got stuck my dad lend the money thinking my daughter is safe .. TODAY he came to know his daughter was been raped for nothing,” Payal wrote in two separate tweets, sharing a couple of posters of her 2017 release, “Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi”, starring Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor.

In another tweet, the actress claimed that she is not supposed to “sleep to get work” because she is “naturally beautiful” and a good actress.

Kangana says she was judged for hailing from Himachal Pradesh

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claims she was judged for hailing from Himachal Pradesh in her initial days.

Kangana tweeted from her verified account on Wednesday: “Himachal has become a new favourite for film shoots as well, initially when I told people I am from Himachal people didn’t know much about it they judged me for coming from a remote village, commercially it’s a good development, let’s make it ecologically beneficial as well.”

In a separate tweet the actress shared awareness against single use plastics. She was reacting to a user sharing a photograph of Spiti Valley and retorted saying “insensitive, ill mannered city brats” often litter the beautiful valley.

Kangana wrote: “Come to Himachal Pardesh but don’t throw plastic around especially single used plastic like empty bottles and chips packets, this beautiful valley can be turned in to a big dumpster just in one day if couple of insensitive, ill mannered city brats reach there. Please don’t.” (IANS)