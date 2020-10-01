Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Kumar, Ishaan Khatter, Kajol, and more…

Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bell Bottom’ shoot completed

Glasgow– Superstar Akshay Kumar and his co-stars of Bell Bottom have completed the shoot of the film in the United Kingdom amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, Akshay expressed his happiness on completing the project and also unveiled a new poster of the film, which is directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, and co-stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma S. Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi.

In the new poster, Akshay looks dapper in a suit, with shades on his eyes and a bag in hand.

“It’s teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan,” Akshay said, about completing the overseas shoot at Glasgow, Scotland.

“The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind it’s time to get things moving again,” the actor added.

Ishaan Khatter: Fitness is a passion of mine

Mumbai– Ahead of the release of Khaali Peeli, actor Ishaan Khatter opened up about the fitness regime he followed to get in shape for his role in the film.

From yoga to weight training and dance, Ishaan tried out various fitness regimes to keep fit for the romantic action drama.

“We would train 12 to 14 hours a day for six days a week, and sometimes all seven. I tried barre work, yoga, gymnastics and rope mallakhamb. I took it very seriously. I definitely was 10 times fitter by the end of it! I went all out in terms of my diet,” recalled Ishaan.

“It was the first time I incorporated weights as a regular and central part of my routine. It all starts and ends with the mind,” he shared.

According to Ishaan, dance is the best way to burn calories.

“I tried different styles of dance. I started the day with basic ballet. Dancing is pure joy. It’s always going to be the easiest way to burn calories, but dance so much more than fitness for me. Fitness is co-related but is, in a way, a separate passion of mine,” he added.

Kajol’s quip: ‘Is it October already?’

Mumbai– Actress Kajol cannot believe it is October already, going by her social media post on Thursday.

“Is it October already? Right, anytime now you will wish me Christmas too!” went Kajol’s witty caption on Instagram, tagged #TheYear2020

The note came with a close-up still she posted from the 1997 blockbuster “Ishq”. She was paired opposite Ajay Devgn in the film and the couple would subsequently get married two years later. The film also starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

A couple of days ago the actress had shared tips on how to get the perfect picture. “Now pose candidly and smile! There you have your perfect picture,” Kajol wrote as the caption.

The 46-year-old star will soon make her digital debut in “Tribhanga”, directed by Renuka Shahane.

Abhishek Bachchan’s befitting reply to troll asking for hash

Mumbai– Actor Abhishek Bachchan had a sarcastic retort for a troll asking him if he possesses hash, on his verified Twitter account. This comes at a time when the Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating several Bollywood stars for alleged drug links.

Commenting on a tweet by Abhishek Bachchan late on Wednesday, a Twitter user wrote: “Hash hai kya (do you have hash)?”

To this, the actor tagged the official account of Mumbai Police and replied: “No! Sorry. Don’t do that. But will be very happy to help you and introduce you to @MumbaiPolice am sure they will be very happy to learn of your requirements and will assist you.”

Replying to another user who asked him how he bagged his next films after the 2008 debacle of “Drona”, Abhishek replied: “I didn’t. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up every day and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy. Jab tak jeevan hai, sangharsh hai (you have to keep fighting till you are alive).”

Farhan Akhtar denies hiring Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Keshav

Mumbai– Farhan Akhtar has denied hiring a former employee of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at his residence. The actor-filmmaker took to his verified Twitter account on Thursday to refute reports in a section of the media that made such a claim.

“For the record: I have no person named Keshav working at mine. Unsurprisingly, another lie by a fake news channel famous for peddling lies. Please stop being so gullible. Just because a guy screams it out on TV doesn’t make it true,” Farhan tweeted on Thursday.

His tweet came in response to a user’s tweet who wrote: “Breaking news…Neeraj at Sara Ali Khan’s house and Keshav at Farhan’s house. But why they r employing the suspects?? @FarOutAkhtar.”

The user tagged the post with #CBIFiles302InSSRCase and #SushantSinghRajputCase.

While Farhan Akhtar has denied such claims, Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan is yet to come out with a statement.

Keshav used to work as a cook at Sushant’s Bandra apartment, and allegedly served the late actor a glass of juice on the morning of June 14, hours before the actor’s death.

Kangana Ranaut to resume work after seven months

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday travelled down South to finish pending work of her film, Thalaivi.

“Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic,” she tweeted.

Along with her tweet, Kangana posted a few morning selfies for her fans.

“P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them,” she added.

Kangana was spending time with her family in Manali ever since lockdown happened. She was in Mumbai for a few days in between, when Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated a demolition drive at her office in the city claiming illegal construction.

“Thalaivi” is the biopic of late Tamil chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, directed by AL Vijay.

Vaani Kapoor is ‘grateful’ the film industry ‘is bouncing back’

Mumbai– Even as the government on Wednesday evening announced its decision to open cinema theatres in a phased manner, several film units have already started shooting amid the new normal.

Among units that are filming overseas is the Akshay Kumar-starrer “Bell Bottom”. The cast and crew have been shooting in Glasgow, Scotland. Actress Vaani Kapoor, who is paired opposite superstar Akshay in the film, says she is happy to see the industry bouncing back.

“Shooting for ‘Bell Bottom’ has been fun and a good experience. Despite the ongoing challenges amid the ongoing pandemic, the team managed to have a really smooth and safe shooting experience while filming with a large crew, for which they deserve all the credit,” said Vaani.

“We were made to feel safe on the sets because of their commitment to safety and hygiene,” she added.

Vaani is also gearing up to start shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled romantic drama opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

“I’m looking forward to shooting with Ayushmann for this progressive love story that is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor. I couldn’t feel more grateful that my industry is slowly bouncing back.” (IANS)