Bollywood Roundup: Adah Sharma, Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday, and more…

Adah Sharma promotes musical talent of a commoner

Mumbai– Actress Adah Sharma is using her social media presence to help out a musician who has been struggling to make a living on the empty streets during lockdown.

Adah, who has almost 5 million followers on Instagram, posted a video on the video-sharing platform that captures a melodious tune played by a flute player.

“Meet Basuriwaale bhaiya! Contact him to purchase a flute and learn. (Mumbai). He has been playing through lockdown. Walking through empty streets. With all his audience sitting at home, but he still played with full feel. I thought he deserved to be heard by the millions on my social media,” she captioned the video.

She has also up her social media platform to promote other talented people.

“If you have a skill and want to showcase it you can come Collab with me and use my Instagram ! #AdahSharmaXAamAadmi #AdahFindsTalent #AdahXOthersTalents,” she wrote.

“You will be inflicted with me playing the flute in videos soon,” she concluded.

Nora Fatehi: I love getting into the groove of any character

Mumbai– Actress Nora Fatehi believes in giving her all while working on songs and film projects. While doing so, something funny happened recently.

Nora had to wear separate footwear with the same outfit in her song, “Naach meri rani” because, as she explained, the number is “a very upbeat and groovy song”.

“I love getting into the groove of any character. The moves required strong foot work and powerful leg movements. When we shot for it the first day, I gave it my all. However, funnily enough, the heels of my shoes ripped off and the team had to arrange for another pair as we were yet to complete the shoot,” she added.

The poster of “Naach meri rani”, featuring Nora was launched recently. She flaunts icy purple tresses with a silver sequined attire in the poster.

Ananya Panday: I want to be a student for life

Mumbai– Young actress Ananya Panday says she enjoys learning and wants to be a student for life.

Ananya made her debut with “Student Of The Year 2” in 2019, and went on to star in “Pati Patni Aur Woh” and “Khaali Peeli”.

Talking about her journey as an actor so far, Ananya shared: “Every experience has been just so enriching and individually, a journey of a lifetime. I truly enjoy learning and I want to be a student for life. I want to experiment and grow with everything that I do and I definitely don’t want to get stuck in a zone or stay stagnant.”

“Starting from Shreya (her character in ‘Student Of The Year 2’) being a force to reckon with and up to Pooja (‘Khaali Peeli’), who as a character is completely out of my comfort zone, all characters that I have had the chance to play have been extremely different from each other yet, and each has acted as a catalyst in broadening my horizon,” she added.

The actress has two projects in the pipeline — Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and “Fighter” alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

“Taking all those learnings forward, I’m so excited for Shakun’s film and Puri Jagannath sir’s film, both because yet again, these projects are so different from each other and anything I’ve done before and would bring out a different side of me, different characters and bring different experiences”, she said.

Hrithik Roshan lauds viral video of doctor dancing to ‘War’ song

Mumbai– Actor Hrithik Roshan on Monday applauded the spirit of a doctor in Assam who danced on one of his tracks to cheer up Covid-positive patients.

In the video, Dr. Anup Senapati, an ENT surgeon in Silchar Medical College, is seen dancing to the beats of the “Ghungroo” song, which features in the 2019 blockbuster, “War”. The video of the doctor in a PPE kit has gone viral, and fans were soon tagging the star and asking for his reaction.

The actor subsequently retweeted the video, and wrote: “Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit.”

Released in 2019, the high octane action movie “War” also featured Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor.

Fondly called the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik made his acting debut in 2000 with “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai” and since then he has been on a roll with big films as “Dhoom 2”, “Koi… Mil Gaya”, “Super 30” and “Jodhaa Akbar” among many others.

Yami Gautam starts preparation for ‘Bhoot Police’

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam has started preparing for her upcoming spooky adventure comedy, Bhoot Police, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

The actress took to Twitter to share an update about the film.

“Let the prep begin #BhootPolice,” she wrote along with a selfie, in which she poses in front of a mirror with lots of make-up products lying in front of her.

The horror comedy will be directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS” in the past.

The actress was recently seen in the digitally-released romantic comedy “Ginny Weds Sunny”, also featuring Vikrant Massey. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna.

On Sunday, Yami expressed gratitude to people for recognising her hardships and work, saying that the encouragement helps her move forward.

“Indebted for your love, not only for #GinnywedsSunny but always recognising the hardships & resilience that it takes for someone like myself to sustain here & continue to walk ahead with my head high, no matter what ! Each of one us has our own special story…this is mine,” Yami wrote on Twitter, along with a note.

Anushka Sharma flaunts pregnancy glow

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sharma flaunts her pregnancy glow in new sunkissed snapshots she posted on Monday.

The Instagram pictures were shared by Anushka from a morning outing. She is seen in a white T-shirt and peach dungarees, and classic white sneakers.

“Pocketful of sunshine,” she wrote.

Anushka is currently spending time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the UAE, where the latest edition of Indian Premier League is being held.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August, along with the caption: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty to adapt ‘The Comedy Of Errors’ by Shakespeare

Mumbai– Actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty are all set to reunite to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen.

Titled “Cirkus”, their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play “The Comedy Of Errors”, with Ranveer essaying a double role.

The play has already been adapted in Bollywood by Gulzar as “Angoor” (1982), starring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma, and the Bimal Roy-produced “Do Dooni Chaar” (1968), starring Kishore Kumar and Asit Sen.

Besides Ranveer in the lead, Shetty’s film also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.

“Cirkus” is set to go on floors next month and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa. The film, produced and directed by Rohit Shetty, is set to release in the winter of 2021.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has the much-hyped “83” coming up, where he plays as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The film also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi, along with Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles. (IANS)