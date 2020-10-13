Andhra man beaten, burnt to death on suspicion of sorcery

Srikakulam– A 40-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district was beaten and burnt to death by unidentified villagers on suspicion of sorcery.

Fellow villagers suspected Nayakamma from Pullaguda village in the district’s Gottipally panchayat of indulging in sorcery which according to them led to the death of a villager.

“So these people went to a sage in Odisha to confirm if Nayakamma’s sorcery was the cause of the villager’s death, which the godman confirmed to be,” a local police official told IANS.

On confirming, the villagers returned to thrash and burn Nayakamma to death.

Meanwhile, police are yet to arrest the people responsible for Nayakamma’s death. They are hunting for the people who killed him.

“His wife and son gave us some names of the suspected people involved in beating and burning Nayakamma,” said the official.

A case was registered on unknown persons under IPC Sections 302, 201 and read with 34.

Belonging to a scheduled tribe (ST) village, the deceased used to cultivate an acre of land which he owned for a living. (IANS)