Abacus Insights Appoints Krishna Kottapalli and Sumant Rao to Executive Team

BOSTON–Abacus Insights, a data integration and interoperability platform that enables health plans and their providers to create a more personalized healthcare experience for consumers, announced the appointment of Krishna Kottapalli as the chief commercial officer and Sumant Rao as the chief product officer.

“Abacus Insights has been growing rapidly, and we are bringing on board two industry leaders with deep expertise in both healthcare and data, and who have demonstrated success in solving similar client challenges,” said Dr. Minal Patel, founder and CEO of Abacus Insights. “They are joining an already seasoned team, and will add tremendous value to helping our health plan clients unlock the value of their data and bring solutions that will improve health outcomes and the lives of the members they serve.”

Krishna Kottapalli, as the chief commercial officer, will oversee the company’s go-to-market strategy, driving the company’s continued growth and managing sales, marketing and solutions. Kottapalli brings more than 20 years’ experience in healthcare, including extensive work with payers, providers, health systems, and PBMs. He was the co-founder and chief growth officer of SCIO Health Analytics, leading the company through several funding rounds to its eventual sale for $240M in 2018. He worked as a senior vice president with EXL, and has also held senior roles at Infinite Computer Solutions and Perot Systems.

“Health plans are striving to deliver better services to their members, providers and others within their ecosystem. Abacus Insights recognizes that the journey starts with a common view of data upon which we can then help build solutions that can improve the patient and provider experience,” Kottapalli said. “I look forward to working with our clients to solve their enterprise problems in a holistic manner, and as our clients evolve, to help deliver insights and accelerate their digital transformation.”

Sumant Rao, as the chief product officer, will oversee product management and delivery, including implementations, data operations and customer success initiatives.

Rao has nearly 20 years’ experience building enterprise platforms including high-volume claims transactions systems, population health tools, data science and analytics systems. He spent five years with healthcare data and analytics company Cotiviti, where he was responsible for service delivery across the company’s Performance Analytics business unit. He previously managed product development and engineering operations at SCIO Health Analytics, and served as a senior director at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“Data has changed, and its importance in healthcare has changed,” Rao said. “The data silos that once served payer business models well are no longer working. Patients today are savvy consumers, and interoperable data is fundamental to serving these consumers so that they are able to make better choices about their healthcare. I’m excited to join Abacus Insights, because this is the team that understands the discipline of healthcare, and has the expertise to free this data so it can improve health outcomes and the health plan member experience.”