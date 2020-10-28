A Public Service Announcement From Philanthropist and Serial Entrepreneur Desh Deshpande

BOSTON–In a public service announcement, Indian-American philanthropist and serial entrepreneur Desh Deshpande urges voters to cast their votes in this year’s crucial elections.

To watch the full video message, please click here, or on the image below.

“We are a few days away from America’s election on November 3, 2020. For those of you who like numbers, this is the United States’ 59th presidential election and also the election for the country’s 117th Congress,” says Mr. Deshpande. “Many people have worked hard for citizenship and the right to vote in the US, including our own Bhagat Singh Thind 100 years ago. Voting is the central act of citizenship here in the US, as it is in India.”

Here us more from his message:

“For all of us – whether we have become Americans by naturalization, or because our family brought us here (that’s for you, sons and daughters!), or were born here – this is our right and opportunity to bring our voice to political leaders here in Massachusetts and Washington. When we speak by voting, our elected officials listen and act in our interest.

Indian-Americans have the power to decide the outcome of our elections. Over 1.3 million Indian-Americans are voters in key battleground states, including Texas, Michigan, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Here in New England, the Senate race in Maine will be very close, and Indian-American voters can provide the margin of victory to one of the two candidates. Massachusetts has fewer competitive elections, but there are two important ballot initiatives where your vote could be decisive. Across all of New England, many local elections are decided by just a handful of votes. Visit https://www.ballotready.org/ to learn what’s on your local ballot so you can understand the power you wield as a voter.

I am asking you to be sure and vote this year. Many of you have already voted, but just to be sure, here’s a short guide.

Register to vote at turbovote.org. Decide if you are going to vote by mail, vote early in person, or vote on election day. Make a plan to vote: when you will vote, where you will vote, and how you will vote. Check to see what is on the ballot and be ready to make your voice heard. Be sure to ask your friends to vote.

You are my friends, and I ask that you make your voice be heard for the future of the United States – for our children – and for our community. “