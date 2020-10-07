7 styles of lingerie for the festive season

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi– With the festive season around the corner, choosing what you wear inside your clothes is just as important as choosing what you flaunt. The right inner wear makes you comfortable and can also boost your confidence.

Here are seven essential styles to help rule out all your problems regarding pairing your ensemble with the right lingerie.

Backless Bra

Are you planning to wear backless blouses or dresses during this festive season but worried about your bra band being visible? The backless bras comes to your aid in this situation. It comes with a transparent band at the back which is invisible so that you don’t have to struggle. They are extremely comfortable as they are supported with the band and you don’t feel a difference between a normal daily wear bra and a backless bra.

Best buy: Groversons Paris Beauty, starting from INR 300/-

Backless bras

Plunge Bra

Plunge bras are perfect to be worn under deep neck outfits or those which show off your cleavage. The neckline of the bra is attached to the front lower band of the bra so that your bra does not show under your outfit from the front or around the neck. It is comfortable and some of them come with front opening as well for better fit and support.

Best buy: Enamor, starting from INR 700/-

https://www.enamor.co.in/bras/plunge-bras.html

Saree Shapewear

This is the most sought after inner wear category during the festive season. Women like to dress up in sarees during Karwachauth & Diwali and need petticoats for their Sarees. Many brands have introduced saree shapewear with stretchable fabric which gives the perfect fitting snug fit and shape to your body and outfit. Match your sarees from the wide range of colours available in market.

Best buy: Zivame, starting from INR 1,295/-

https://www.zivame.com/body-shaper/saree-shapewear.html

Seamless Underwears/Panties

Bonded panties are something which every woman must possess. These become completely invisible under you outfit and give you the confidence to wear fitted outfits and trousers ease. The material is soft and skin friendly and the impression of panty stitches does not show over your dress.

Best buy: Amante, starting from INR 348/-

Seamless Panties

Body Shapewear

A shapewear helps in reducing those extra bulges and makes you look completely flawless. There are different types of body shapers designed depending on the target areas of your body. Now you can get rid of those extra inches and adorn your favourite dress without any hesitation.

Best buy: Groverson Paris Beauty , starting from INR 549/-

Shapewear

Strapless/Tube Bras

Planning to wear off shoulder dresses this festive season, then opt in for strapless or tube bras. These are comfortable options when you do not want to show off your bra straps dance around with confidence. These go well with all neckline styles and are the safest option for all your tricky outfits.

Best buy: Zivame , staring from INR 447/-

https://www.zivame.com/bras/strapless-bra.html

Designer Bralettes

These are in fashion these days because of their intricate designing as well as comfort. You can pair up all your tricky outfits with one of these and add extra glamour to your festive look. with this teasing style You can wear them as crop tops with outer wear or simply as blouses to complete your saree look.

Best Buy: Clovia, starting from INR 599/-

https://www.clovia.com/bras/bralette/s/ (IANS)