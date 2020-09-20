Under the Spell of Depression, Delhi Couple Commits Suicide

New Delhi– A couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in their rented accomodation in north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Kamlesh (50), who was working as a security guard at a warehouse in Alipur, while his wife Usha (45) was worked with a private firm.

The incident came to light when the couple’s son-in-law came to visit them and found both of them lying unconscious inside their room. On enquiry, it was revealed that the couple came to live there as tenants a few days ago, police said.

Sources said that their only son got married nine years back but due to some family issues, the parents and the son did not get along well and often quarrelled. Later, the couple left home and shifted to a new place in the same vicinity.

According to police, both were under depression and that seems to be the probable reason to commit suicide, but further investigations are on. (IANS)