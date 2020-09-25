Three injured in gunfight at treatment plant in Gurugram

Gurugram– A gun fight incident took place on Friday between two rival groups over the parking of a garbage truck at the Bandhwari treatment plant located on the Gurugram-Faridabad road.

The statements of the victims are yet to be recorded as the doctors at the hospital declared them unfit for giving statements as of now.

The police are yet to register a case till the filing of this report.

The police had received information about the incident at around 9.30 am on Friday.

“The incident took place when Mohit (27) and Yogesh (30) had a heated argument with Pawan and Manoj over the parking of a garbage truck at the treatment plant. All of them are residents of Mangar village in Faridabad,” said Sub-Inspector Praveen, IO of the case.

During the exchange of fire, the victims received bullet injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Faridabad where their conditions are said to be stable.

The Preliminary probe suggests that both groups have a contract of collecting the garbage and dropping it at the treatment plant. It could be possible that one group wanted to grab the second group’s contract, which led to this incident.

“The actual reason behind the incident will be cleared once we record the statements of the victims.A Further probe is on, action against the guilty will be initiated as per the prescribed law,” Kumar said. (IANS)