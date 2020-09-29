Third Edition of Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz 2020-21

‘Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz’ (BKJQ) contest is one of the important initiatives of the

Government of India to engage Indian diaspora. Its third edition of BKJ Quiz will be organized completely online and will have 4-rounds.

The Quiz will be held for three categories of participants- PIOs, NRIs and foreign Nationals [in the age group of 18-35 yrs].

The First Round (Welcome Round) will be open for everyone in the above mentioned categories. Winners of First Round will be open for everyone in the above mentioned categories.

Winners of First Round will be given Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in each country depending upon number of participants. They are eligible to participate in the

Second Round.

The top 10 contenders of Second Round will participate in the Third Round (30-

participants). The top 7-contenders of the third round will participate in the 4th Round (21

participants). Top 5 contestants of Fourth Round will be awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze medals with two consolation prizes.

These 15 participants will be invited to India for Bharat Darshan

after COVID.

The Registration for Quiz will be opened on 30th September and will remain open till the

start of First Round of Quiz. There will be Mock Quiz for participants to practice. The dates for Mock Quiz and First round of Quiz will be announced shortly. All the four Rounds of the Quiz will be held on the portal www.bharatkojaniye.in.

Please for more information visit the portal www.bharatkojaniye.in.