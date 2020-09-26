The Power of Ideas: Where is Home and Where Do You Come From?

By Uma Hiremath

INE TED Columnist

BOSTON–Where is home? It could be that white picket-fenced cottage or that old timber-framed family house or that cozy apartment rental.

It could also be “where you become yourself.”

In this age of global movement that has led to the snowballing of over 220 million diasporic humans, acclaimed writer Pico Iyer provides an elegiac 12-minute essay on the floating concept of home.

With the same fluidity that marks his written work, Iyer weaves his meditation on how “home has really less to do with a piece of soil than…with a piece of soul,” linking it to the lure of travel and the wisdom of stillness. There is much poetry to be found in his prose; just as there is much personal philosophy to be found in political concepts of identity and nationhood.