Taj, Agra Fort to reopen from September 21

Agra– The Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort would be reopened for public viewing from September 21, it was announced on Monday.

Agra District Magistrate P.N. Singh made the announcement in a tweet.

Guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing have been circulated. While only 5,000 people would be permitted to visit the Taj daily, the Agra Fort will allow only 2,500.

The two world heritage monuments were closed since March 17 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other historical monuments like Etmauddaula’s tomb, Sikandra, and Fatehpur Sikri were reopened from September 1. (IANS)