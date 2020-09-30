Suhana Khan: I didn’t get my skin lightened, I would never

Mumbai– Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has revealed how she was told she is ugly because of her skin tone since she was 12 years old. Suhana said she has not get her skin lightened, adding that she would never do it.

She revealed her “comments on her “appearance” in her recent Instagram post along with a picture.

“There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old,” she wrote.

“Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t.

“Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure.”

She then urged to end colourism.

“I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too.#endcolourism,” she wrote.

Suhana limited her comments on the photo-sharing website.

She then took to Instagram Stories to state that she has never got skin lightening done. “Thank u for the nicest comments/messages… and umm no.. I didn’t get my skin lightened loll I would never,” she wrote.

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. Currently, she is in Mumbai and spending time with her family. The 20-year-old is SRK and Gauri Khan’s second child, after their son Aryan, who was born in 1997. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy. (IANS)