Saif Ali Khan turns chef for this series

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe



New Delhi– Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turns into a star Chef as he learns to cook with the best — MasterChef Shipra Khanna.

Shipra Khanna (MasterChef winner) and Saif Ali Khan who is a self-professed good food aficionado, together whip up 12 lip smacking, delightfully rich cheesy dishes with Britannia Cheese. You can catch the duo on Britannia Cheese StarChef which is a 12-part YouTube series keeps you entertained while you create some of the best delectables.

This is not the first time Saif Ali Khan has donned the chef’s hat and apron; in the 2017 film ‘Chef’, the actor played the role of chef who travels back to India from the States to discover what he loves cooking while operating a food truck with his son. The movie was based on the 2014 American comedy-drama movie with the same name co-produced and directed by, and starring Jon Favreau.

The YouTube is the destination for a plethora of rich, cheesy recipes all made with a selection of the the brands leading cheese products. Shipra Khanna says, “The cheesy affair with Britannia Cheese StarChef makes me believe that in the kitchen a Star can become a Chef and a Chef can become a Star. Shooting with Saif Online was fun and unique, especially with Cheese which is one of my favorite ingredients.” (IANS)