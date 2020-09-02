Revathi Rammohan Named CFO of the Year by Boston Business Journal

BOSTON—Boston Business Journal has named Revathi Rammohan, CFO and Head of Research Operations at Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, as Chief Financial Officer of the Year 2020.

Ms. Rammohan was named CFO in the Public Companies category.

Ms. Rammohan is a senior finance leader with proven track record of delivering superior financial results, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her expertise include in areas of strategic planning, strategic alliances and collaborations, resource allocation, global large scale project management, restructuring, financial controlling and audit.

Her senior leadership includes roles both at country and global level in many countries – India, South Africa, UK, USA, Spain and Switzerland.

She holds FCMA degree from Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and B.Sc from Mount Carmel College, India.

This year’s other CFO of the Year Award winners selected by Boston Business Journal, in alphabetical order, are:

John Butler, CFO, Kronos Inc. and Ultimate Software

Katherine Craven, CFO and Chief Administration Officer, Babson College

Margaret Deutsch, Principal, Chief Financial Officer, CBT

Chris Gaudette, CFO, Cedars Mediterranean Food Inc.

Melissa Herman, Chief Financial Officer, Wellframe

Kate Jaspon, Chief Financial Officer, Dunkin’ Brands

Agnes Leung, Chief Financial Officer, Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program

Sally Mason Boemer, Senior Vice President for Administration and finance, Massachusetts General Hospital

John Pranckevicius, CFO, Massachusetts Port Authority.