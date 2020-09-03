Reminder: Deadline to Nominate for 20 Under 20 Awards is Sept. 5, 2020

WALTHAM, MA—INDIA New England News, one of the nation’s largest Indian-American news and video magazines serving the South Asian community, announced that deadline to nominate for its prestigious 20 Under 20 Awards is Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

Nominations may come from anyone: parents, teachers, friends or other students; and self-nominations are okay. Nominees must be from six New England states. Award winners will be selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, athletic involvement, entrepreneurship, involvement in the community, volunteerism or skills in writing or the arts.

The deadline to enter nominations is September 5, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Nominees must be under 20 years of age as of September 1, 2020. Twenty winners will be recognized in a special section of INDIA New England, and if COVID-19 allows, a reception will be held for the award winners.

To nominate, please click here.