Missing India American Man Had Fainted During His Walk, Was Hospitalized and is Now Back Home Safely

BOSTON—Jasvir Singh, a 36-year-old Indian American man who went missing Friday night, had fainted during his walk and was hospitalized, is now back home and safe, his family said.

Raj Singh, Jasvir’s brother, told INDIA New England News that his brother, a resident of Saugus, MA returned home around 3:00 PM on Saturday from the hospital.

“He was on his regular walks and he fainted,” Raj said. “By bicyclist saw him fainted and called an ambulance which took him to a hospital.”

Around 11:00 am on Saturday, Saugus police called the family to inform them about Jasvir’s hospitalization.

“My brother is perfect, safe and at home,” said Raj, adding that when his brother fainted his cell phone broke and the communication was lost.