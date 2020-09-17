Medical Devices Firm Rejoni, Founded in June by Amar Sawhney, Closes $15 Million in Series A Financing

BEDFORD, MA—Rejoni, a medical devices company founded by serial entrepreneur Amar Sawhney, has closed a $15 million Series A financing. The round was led by Ascension Ventures, with additional participation from Delos Capital and Sparta Group, the company said in a statement.

Rejoni, which was founded in June, is using its biomaterials expertise to realize medical devices that improve the outcomes of minimally invasive and other gynecological surgical procedures. The initial product that Rejoni is developing is focused on preventing scar formation following intrauterine instrumented interventions. The proceeds from this round will be used to grow the development team, to establish complete pre-clinical studies, and to conduct clinical trials.

“We are excited to develop products that serve the significant unmet need of scar formation following intrauterine surgery using our knowledge in biomaterials and medical device development. These innovations will hopefully lead to improved outcomes and fewer future surgical procedures for women undergoing treatments such as for infertility and abnormal uterine bleeding. We welcome the participation of our investors in this journey,” said Mr. Sawhney, who serves as CEO of Rejoni.

Mr. Sawhney also founded Confluent Surgical, Ocular Therapeutix and Augmenix, Inc.

“As an investor and a gynecologist, I appreciate the opportunity to change the trajectory of how we treat and manage intrauterine interventions. Rejoni has an opportunity to make a significant impact on women’s health, to create a market for its products, while yet creating savings for the healthcare system. We look forward to collaborating with this experienced team of innovators,” said Tara Butler, M.D., Managing Director at Ascension Ventures, who will also be joining Rejoni’s Board of Directors.