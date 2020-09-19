Many Colors of Love-Part 2: Singer Anuradha and Her Entrepreneur Husband Prashanth Palakurthi Discuss Love Respect and Freedom

WALTHAM, MA—In the episode-2 of the “Many Colors of Love” series, Indian-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi and her entrepreneur husband Prashanth Palakurthi discuss love, respect and freedom.

The couple met at BITS Pilani in India, fell in love and got married in their early 20s. Ms. Palakurthi, who had just started a singing carrier in South Indian films, left her singing career and followed her husband to London and then to Boston via other countries. Early this year, Mr. Palakurthi sold his company for approximately $600 million.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Ms. Palakurthi has restarted her singing career and produced several albums and has performed with several top Bollywood singers. Earlier this year, Ms. Palakurthi’s “Jaan Meri” song from her Jaan Meri album won the prestigious Independent Music Category’s best Song of the Year Award at the Radio Mirchi Music Awards, the Indian equivalent of the Grammys. Two of the top five nominees for the best song of the year for the Radio Mirchi Music Awards in the Non-Film/ Independent category were from Jaan Meri Album.

Ms. Palakurthi has been recognized as the top-rated singer of Indian origin by industry legends. She has performed live with Bollywood singers like Kumar Sanu, Suresh Wadkar, Deepak Pandit and Bappi Lahiri across the United States. Anuradha has recorded a duet with Hariharan for Ekal Vidyalaya – composed by guitarist Prasanna with drummer Sivamani and a group of 14 multiple-Grammy winning musicians from across the globe. She sings in six Indian languages and has recorded playback for South Indian films.

Mr. Palakurthi is the founder of Reflexis Systems, which was recently acquired by Zebra Technologies fir $575 million. He has spent over 25 years with enterprises in Europe, Asia, Caribbean and the USA – advising them on the Alignment of Business and IT Strategies. He is a double graduate with Masters in Mathematics and Management Studies from the Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences in India. He serves as an Advisor to the Board of the Giving Back Foundation spending time on Autism Research and is a frequent contributor to educational programs at his Alma Mater.