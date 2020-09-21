Man shot, injured in UP village after quarrel over dog

Etah (UP)– An elderly person was shot and critically injured in a village in Etah district after a fight with a neighbour over a pet dog, police said on Monday.

Victim Rajesh Mishra was referred to a medical facility in Agra.

According to reports, Rajesh had taken out his dog for a walk in the village when his neighbour Deepak Mishra said that the black pet looked dirty.

The two began arguing and Deepak allegedly took out a firearm and shot at Rakesh.

Assistant Superintendent of Police OP Singh said that both parties opened fire. A case has been registered.

“Two police teams have been set up to arrest the accused, who is absconding. Four persons have been named as accused by Rajesh’s family,” he said. (IANS)