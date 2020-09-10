Kailash Viswanathan Joins Consigli Construction to Launch Energy Division

MILFORD, MA— Kailash Viswanathan has joined Consigli Construction Co., Inc. as Director of Energy to launch the company’s new Energy division.

Arch Energy, a division of Consigli Construction, will provide energy and infrastructure services for a variety of clients across all geographies, including those in the academic, healthcare, life sciences and corporate markets.

In his role, Viswanathan is charged with building this group to meet client needs while making use of the resources, experience and financial strength Consigli brings to the industry.

Viswanathan previously was GreenerU’s Vice President of Operations. He is an accomplished business leader with nearly 25 years of experience leveraging skills in sales, engineering, and finance to develop and implement complex projects to great success.

“I was drawn to Consigli because of their leadership in construction management and their commitment of making a positive impact for the betterment of our health and environment,” said Viswanathan. “Consigli has this unique quality to listen, understand and solve client problems and that’s what matters to me.”