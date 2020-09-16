Indian origin writer Avni Doshi makes cut for 2020 Man Booker Prize

London– Indian origin author Avni Doshi has made the cut for the 2020 Man Booker Prize for Literarture with her book “Burnt Sugar” (Hamish Penguin Random House) in the shortlist announced here this evening.

The five other books in the shortlist are: The New Wilderness by Diane Cook (Oneworld Publications), This Mournable Body by Taitsi Dangarembga (Faber & Faber), The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste (Canongate Books), Shuggie Bain By Douglas Stuart (Pan Macmillan) and Real Life By Brandon Taylor (Daunt Books Publishing).

The list was chosen from bakers dozen 13 longlist. The winner will be announced in early November. (IANS)