Indian Council for Cultural Relations Organizing a Video Blogging Contest “Weaving Relations: Textiles Traditions”

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Uttar Pradesh Institute of
Design (UPID) jointly announced a Video Blogging contest from Sept. 15 to Oct. 2, 2020 on the theme “Weaving Relations : Textile Traditions.”
The contest will support participation via ICCR’s social media platforms of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Video contest will be open to foreign participants residing outside India.
The contest is part of the celebrations of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi,
Event Details:
A three minute-long High Resolution video in the form of running video or photos or collage of photos depicting unique weaving traditions of your country.
Submission /Closure of Entries:
Starting from 15 th September 2020 to 2nd October, 2020 (23:59 HRS IST).
Where:
Where ICCR’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
Contest Hashtag:
# WeavingTraditions
Stay tuned on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages of ICCR for updates and processing of entries.
Prize / Awards
1st Prize – US$ 500
2nd Prize – US$ 300
3rd Prize – US$ 200
Guidelines
- Special attention should be paid to Unique Design, Traditional Formulations and Combinations of fabrics, Floral or Tribal or local traditional motifs and unique embroidery of textiles while making the video. Any commentary/ explanation in the video shall be in English or with English subtitles.
- The video should not be of more than three minutes duration.
- You can upload your video on ICCR’s social media platforms and tag ICCR;
you can also send your video/link to ICCR’s social media handles.
- Once the video is uploaded, the video link along with following details should be provided at https://bit.ly/3moySdm
- Full Name:-
Date of Birth:-
Address:-
Contact Phone Number:-
Email ID:-
- It is mandatory for all the candidates to fill the Google Sheet after uploading the video, failing which the application will be rejected.
- The best shortlisted entries of the competition will be awarded.
- The decision made by ICCR and UPID jury members will be final and binding and no claims whatsoever will be entertained.
- Copyrights of the selected entries shall be with ICCR and UPID which reserve the right to publish it on its social media / website pages.
- Terms & Conditions:
–The entries should not contain any offensive or provocative language or content.
–The time limit of three minutes should be strictly adhered to failing which the contestant will lose points.
–The video should be original and you must be the sole owner of the copyright of the video. The video should not have been previously published on any digital media platform.
–Starting Date of Submission of entries: 15/09/2020
–Closing Date of Submission of entries: 02/10/2020.