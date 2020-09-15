Indian Council for Cultural Relations Organizing a Video Blogging Contest “Weaving Relations: Textiles Traditions”

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Uttar Pradesh Institute of

Design (UPID) jointly announced a Video Blogging contest from Sept. 15 to Oct. 2, 2020 on the theme “Weaving Relations : Textile Traditions.”

The contest will support participation via ICCR’s social media platforms of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Video contest will be open to foreign participants residing outside India.

The contest is part of the celebrations of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi,

Event Details:

A three minute-long High Resolution video in the form of running video or photos or collage of photos depicting unique weaving traditions of your country.

Submission /Closure of Entries:

Starting from 15 th September 2020 to 2nd October, 2020 (23:59 HRS IST).

Where:

Where ICCR’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Contest Hashtag:

# WeavingTraditions

Stay tuned on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages of ICCR for updates and processing of entries.

Prize / Awards

1st Prize – US$ 500

2nd Prize – US$ 300

3rd Prize – US$ 200

Guidelines