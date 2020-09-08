INDIA New England News Launches TED Talks Column “The Power of Ideas”

BOSTON—INDIA New England News, the region’s oldest newspaper and one of the country’ largest online and video magazines, announced that it will launch a new column called “The Power of Ideas” that will feature some of the most intriguing TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) talks.

“Ideas worth spreading” is the motto of TED Talks, an ongoing series of riveting and brief videos from experts around the globe. TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, and today covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 100 languages.

“We’re excited to launch our TED Talk column: The Power of Ideas,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News, Boston Real Estate Times and IndUS Business Journal. “Ms. Hiremath, Executive Director at the Ames Free Library in Easton, MA will select a TED Talk with a brief introductory comment. She already curates this series for the Ames Free Library.”

Mr. Mishra said the series will run every other Monday in the daily digital edition of INDIA New England News.

Ms. Hiremath has over twenty years of experience in libraries. She received her PhD in political science at the University of Pittsburgh and is currently co-authoring the fifth edition of Reference and Information Services, a library textbook.