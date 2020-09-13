India is Adding 30-35 Universities Every Year, says India’s Serial Vice Chancellor Prof. Kamlesh Misra

BOSTON—India’s educational sector is booming and number of universities has risen to approximately 1,000 from about only 250 universities ten years ago, says Prof. Kamlesh Misra, a serial vice chancellor in India. Currently, he is the founding vice chancellor of India’s Rishihood University and previously he served as vice chancellor of Auro University and Ansal University in India.

In an exclusive video interview on Face-to-Face with INDIA New England News, Prof. Misra says that India is adding about 30 to 35 universities each year. In addition, he talks about India’s educational boom and opportunities, US-India collaboration in the educational sector and India’s global expansion in higher education.

To watch the full interview, please click here or on the image below.

Prof. Misra is author of six books and has written over fifty papers in refereed journals. He served as the Director of the Institute for Integrated Learning in Management, New Delhi from 1996 to March 2000 and was the founding Director of Institute for International Management & Technology from 2000 to 2008. He was Director of G D Goenka World Institute, Gurgaon until September 2010 and went on to become the founding Vice Chancellor of Auro University, Surat as well as the Vice Chancellor of Ansal University, Gurgaon.

Prof. Misra is a well-known and reputed strategist and innovative leader in conceiving, organizing and managing educational and research organizations. He is credited with successfully running the first fully delivered foreign degree program in India. He has to his credit the establishment of three of the most successful foreign university (Bradford University, Oxford Brookes University & Lancaster University) collaborations in India.

Prof. Misra graduated with Postgraduate Degree in Economics from Allahabad University, India. After completing his Ph.D. from Northeastern University, Boston, he taught there as lecturer until 1990. He did his advanced training in Financial Management of Local and Regional Governments from Harvard Institute for International Development, Harvard University, Cambridge, USA under an USAID funding. He served as an Economist at the Center for Social & Urban Research, Pittsburgh University from 1990 to 1994 when he returned to India to Join as HDFC Associate Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, New Delhi. As member of the NIPFP team, he was the technical advisor to the First Punjab State Finance Commission.