IAGB and SETU Stage a Virtual Murder Mystery Play on the Transgender Community This Weekend to Help Fundraise for Local Pantries and Shelters

By Nagendra Rao

BOSTON— India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB) and Stage Ensemble Theater Unit (SETU) are jointly presenting a thrilling murder mystery play in an innovative virtual format this weekend. The event will also help fundraise for local pantries and shelters.

Titled “Seven Steps Around The Fire,” the play will be virtually presented on Saturday, Sept. 19th, and on Sunday, Sept. 20th at 7:00 pm EST. Viewer discretion is advised for strong language.

This play is written by the playwright Mahesh Dattani and is directed by Subrata Das, co-founder of SETU. The cast for each day is different so viewers can enjoy the play on both the days. Tickets are priced beginning $10 and those who donate $50 or more will get an IAGB T-shirt or SETU mask.

Prosecuted by the system and misunderstood by society, Dattani’s Seven Steps Around the Fire introduces audience to the world of the transgender community in India that has largely been ignored. At some point or the other, when presented the opportunity to interact with the members of the transgender community, most Indian population have followed the norm and overlooked their plight.

When director of the play Mr. Das started working on the play, as one of the first steps, he organized a workshop on hijras and transgenders to empathize with and understand this community as preparation for the acting roles for Seven Steps Around the Fire.

“SETU is very excited to have this fundraising collaboration with IAGB. Dattani’s play is a gripping crime thriller, highlighting some deep-rooted social issues of Indian society to raise awareness,” said Mr. Das. “A virtual enactment is highly challenging but we are overcoming through many innovative ways to take it to the audience.”

IAGB President Sanjay Gowda said that IAGB is happy to partner with SETU to present this exciting murder mystery that has a social message to the New England and the global audience.

“We invite you watch this play this weekend and help us help local pantries, food banks and homeless shelters. The local pantries are in dire need of food items and essential supplies. Please buy tickets and donate generously for a great cause,” said Mr. Gowda.

Tickets are available at https://iagb.org/cares-fund-setu/