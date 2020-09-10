Hyderabad-Dubai reconnected as Emirates resumes flights

Hyderabad–Hyderabad International Airport got re-connected with Dubai from Thursday under the ‘air transport bubble’ arrangement as part of India’s efforts to re-start international air connectivity.

Restarting the connection between Hyderabad and Dubai, the first flight of Emirates (EK 526), a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with passengers landed at Hyderabad airport at 8.25 a.m. at the Hyderabad Airport and departed for Dubai as EK 527 with passengers at 10 a.m.

The UAE-based Emirates airline would be operating three times weekly – on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Any passenger can book a ticket from Hyderabad to Dubai as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

All passengers will have to adhere to the Covid-19 safety guidelines, sources at Hyderabad Airport said.

The arrival and departure passengers of the Emirates flight were handled as per the safety protocol through the fully-sanitised International Arrivals and Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT).

Mandatory screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling to protect against the Covid-19 threat, including thermal screening for passengers and mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

The government is building ‘transport bubbles’, which are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial air passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the ‘air transport bubble’ arrangement, airlines like British Airways have resumed operations connecting Hyderabad to the UK and beyond. (IANS)