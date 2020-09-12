Hindi March Announces its Virtual “Antarashtriya Mahotsav” on Oct. 9, 10 and 11

BOSTON–Hindi Manch, a non-profit organization whose mission is to create a cultural and literary confluence of Hindi-loving folks from all geographical locations, announced that will host its first virtual “Antarashtriya Mahotsav” on Oct. Oct. 9, 10 and 11, 2020.

Since its inception about 12 years ago, Hindi Manch has organized more than 100 Hindi/Urdu events, while providing a creative platform for over 2,500 artists including more than 750 children performances, said a statement from Hindi Manch, which has built a following of over 8000 people.

In 2018, Hindi Manch cekebrated its 10th anniversary by presenting a 3-day national event in Boston called “Hindi Manch Rashtriya Mahotsav, or HMRM” in collaboration with Consulate General of India in New York. The event showcased music, plays, literary works, and youth programs and attracted performers and audiences from all over US and Canada.

“The success of HMRM-2018 motivated the Hindi Manch team to do a bigger and better HMRM-2020,” said Hindi Manch President Preetesh Shrivastava. “Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic put a damper on those plans. Undeterred, the organization changed the format of its standard programs and has gone virtual. What started as an experiment has been transformative, and through its virtual programs Hindi Manch has now developed an online following of almost 25,000 people globally. The organization now attracts Hindi and Urdu-lovers from all over the world.”

While these changes were not foreseen six months ago, the Hindi Manch team has pressed on and in the process has gained crucial knowledge and skills to present programs virtually, and enlarge its scope from Rashtriya Mhotsav to an Antarashtriya Mahotsav.

Specific details on Hindi Manch Antarashtriya Mahotsav (HMAM) on October 9, 10 and 11 will be coming soon on the organization’s website. It’s program will include Sangeet, Natak, Sahitya and Baal Yuva. It will have performers from all over the world and will be presented virtually. The event will be free for all to join. For more information, please contact info@hindimanch.org.