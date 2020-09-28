Gajendra Verma gets into action mode for new music video

Mumbai– Singer Gajendra Verma says he had fun throwing punches and performing air kicks for his new music video.

Talking about his new song “Ab aaja”, Gajendra said: “I am playing a gangster who is willing to leave everything for the love of my life. It was an intense shoot as I had to do some action scenes. It was fun throwing punches and doing air kicks.”

He has sung the song with Jonita Gandhi.

Praising her, he said: “She is just amazing. Nobody could’ve sung the female part better than her. I am really grateful that she came on board. For the lyrics, it has been beautifully written by one of my favourite and absolutely brilliant writers and also a dear friend of mine – Aseem Ahmed Abbasee. Overall, me and everyone in the team enjoyed making this song and its video.”

His fans loved it too. One commented on YouTube: “Just listening to it again and again. Can’t get over it.”

Another wrote: “I am in love with this song.” (IANS)