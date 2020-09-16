From book worm to wanderer: BJP showcases Modi’s 70 avatars ahead of 70th birthday

New Delhi–Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday on September 17, BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday inaugurated an exhibition that captures the childhood, youth and political career of the PM, showcasing his known and unknown selves including his love for books.

Similar exhibitions are being organised by each BJP state wing in the respective capital and Nadda has also instructed district units to emulate the same by keeping social distancing norms in place.

Slides such as “Kitabon ke samandar ke gotakhor” (a diver in the sea of books) highlighting PM Modi’s love for the written word and association with libraries since he was a student, to slides such as “Yuva NaMo: Jeevan ek khoj” displaying his tours to “learn life” are being showcased in the exhibition.

For instance, in the slide of Yuva NaMo, it talks about him venturing into the Himalayas with “a pair of clothes and a lot of questions”.

Needless to say, the exhibition also highlights his political career, his emphasis on digital India among other governance focuses.

“Since it is the 70th birthday of PM Modi, our state exhibitions are being told to have 70 slides, blood donations to take place in at least 70 place in the district and cleanliness drives to take place in at least 70 residential areas in each district,” said Nadda.

The exhibition is part of BJP’s week-long ‘Siva Saptah’, a drive from 14th to 20th of this month, in which the saffron party proposes to help people by donating blood, plasma, distributing fruits among children among other activities to celebrate the 70th birthday of Modi.

Apart from Nadda, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP’s National General Secretary Arun Singh, its National Secretary RP Singh and Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans were also present during the inauguration. (IANS)