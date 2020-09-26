Former Dinman Editor Satish Jha on Indian and US Media and JNU of Yester Years and Today

BOSTON–Satish Jha, former editor of the influential Hindi weekly magazine Dinman and co-founder of Hindi daily Jansatta, says while newspapers like the Washington Post and the New York Times in the two-party system in United States have shown boldness, the role of media in India becomes very important.
“Today, media in India is about 95 percent totally controlled by the state,” Mr. Jha said. “In Indian context, it’s a much more complex system. There are there are more than 22 national parties, so the role of media becomes very important.”
In an exclusive video interview with Face-to-Face of INDIA New England News, Mr. Jha also talks about the state of media of yester years and today. A graduate of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), he also discusses what is happening in JNU today and few takes on the United States.
To view the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.
Mr. Jha is a serial entrepreneur and Life Charter Member of TiE. He has led both established and emerging technology businesses to achieve maximum operation impacts, and has significant experience in leading technology, healthcare, pharmaceutical and PBM businesses.