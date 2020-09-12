Ekal Vidyalaya Northeast to Host Live Virtual Concert “Dhadkan – Love is in the Air” on Sept. 19

BOSTON–The Ekal Vidyalaya Northeast Region will host a free live virtual concert “Dhadkan – Love is in the Air” on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST.

Brought by the Niche Entertainment and its director Milind Oak from Pune, India, “Dhadkan” is a one of a kind evening highlighting the “Evolution of Romance through the decades in Bollywood” and filled with memorable romantic melodies, both old and new.

Watch a promo video to get a sneak peek of the upcoming show:

Join this virtual program to enjoy the beautiful music and support this important cause of Ekal Vidyalaya. Ekal, a movement rooted in kindness, love, and literacy, is the largest grassroots level non-governmental education and development movement involved in integrated and holistic development of rural and tribal India and Nepal.

The main activity undertaken in this movement is to run one-teacher schools (known as Ekal Vidyalayas) all over India, in the remotest rural and tribal villages to take the education to every child. The Ekal movement aims to help eradicate illiteracy from rural and tribal India and Nepal following the philosophy of rural development based on the criteria of equality and inclusiveness across all the sections of the society.