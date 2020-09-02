Do you have scalp-related problems?

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi– Scalp-related problems can be difficult to identify and address. These issues can lead to a multitude of problems itchiness, hair fall, rough texture etc. Hair expert Sareena Acharya, Artistic Head, Enrich Salon shares tips on how you can identify your scalp type and what recommended course of action could be taken.

Dry Scalp

Dry Scalp Is when your skin produces or holds less or no Sebum, Sebum is the natural lubricant/moisturiser of your skin. Dry Scalp can cause itching, flaking, irritation and redness. It might also cause the hair to look dry. These flakes are smaller in size and white in colour.

People with dry skin are more prone to Dry scalp. The condition can also be caused by factors like cold, dry air, older age, excessive washing etc. A dry scalp if not treated in time, may cause Dry Dandruff in some cases.

Treatment:

Using a moisturising, cream-based scalp treatment and shampoo will help control dryness and irritation. Using scalp conditioner/ mask will deeply moisten the scalp surface.

One should also avoid shampooing frequently. Physical exercise, balanced diet and drinking enough water will help skin produce enough sebum to lubricate the skin.

Massaging the scalp with oil once in a fortnight will increase blood circulation and stimulate oil-producing glands.

Dandruff

The scalp, like rest of the skin on your body, sheds dead skin. Dandruff occurs when this process is faster. In most cases, a yeast like a fungus called Malassezia causes irritation, itching and flaking in patches for people with dandruff.

Certain factors can cause Malassezia to multiply and accelerates skin shedding process including age, hormones, stress.

These flakes (oily/dry) are in patches with yellowish and greyish tinged with a peculiar odour.

Treatment:

In case of Dandruff, treat it with anti-dandruff treatment once in a fortnight and use an anti-dandruff shampoo twice a week.

A shampoo must-have ingredients like Zinc pyrithione, salicylic Acid or selenium sulfide. Anti-dandruff shampoo may cause dryness in hair and scalp both. Make sure to rotate shampooing with other mild shampoos to balance it.

Avoid using hair styling products on the scalp. These products may cause the scalp to dry or can create build up on your scalp.

Manage your stress with meditation, yoga, deep breathing, and other relaxation techniques. Dandruff keeps re Occurring if treatment is left in between. Treating it regularly with an Anti-dandruff product can manage the condition and prevent itching and flaking.

Oily Scalp

Excessive production of Sebum causes oily skin and the scalp being an extension of skin turns out to be oily/greasy. A little oil on the scalp protects the scalp and supports healthy hair, but abnormally oily scalp may cause trouble. The oil attracts dirt more easily, produces dandruff, and makes the hair stick together and creates a flat and limp appearance. In the worst cases, the sebum glands clog the hair roots and may cause excessive hair loss and dandruff.

Some more common causes for an oily scalp are – change of season, heredity, unhealthy eating habits, medications, improper hair care, stress etc. One must avoid oiling and massaging the scalp.

Treatment:

Scalp hygiene and care is very important in case of oily scalp.

Following a dry shampoo method (applying shampoo directly on dry scalp and massage gently to lather with little water) will help remove oil build-up easily.

Shampooing frequently to mattify scalp will help control settling oil on the scalp surface. A pH-balanced gel/water-based cleansing Shampoo must be used which include ingredients like Citric acid, selenium sulfide etc.

Scalp treatments are suggested once in a fortnight followed by home care. Drinking enough water, a balanced diet of healthy fats and carbs is recommended.(IANS)