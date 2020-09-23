Deepika Padukone memes flood internet after NCB summons her manager

Mumbai– Social media has been flooded with memes and trolls targeting actress Deepika Padukone, after it was reported that her manager has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as part of investigation into the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Twitter is flooding with memes featuring Deepika, and trolls targeting allege the actress is a drug addict.

“REPEAT AFTER ME

D for Depression

D for Drugs

D for Deepika,” tweeted a user.

“Now you know the secrets of her Healthy body, Skin and Hairs. Deepika’s Hidden Health Supplement…Don’t consume any of them,” wrote a user, with the tags #DrugMafiaOfBollywood, #BollywoodDruggies, #BollyDawoodKilledSSR.

“Deepika keep calm and have drugs,” trolled another user.

“Deepika Padukone, you’re so badly exposed that there’s no coming back from here. You obviously like hash & not weed to sustain this level of Madness, Tackle a Crazy Husband and also continue the Facade of the Bichari depressed ‘Damsel in Distress’ for running a business,” retorted another user.

“Probe JNU presence of Deepika, now terrorism linked with drugs will also come out,” urged a user reminding that the actress had visited Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University during the CAA stir before the release of her film “Chhapaak” earlier this year, in a move that had been criticised as a publicity stunt by many.

Some netizens are also digging up Deepika’s tweets from June 14, 15 and 16 that she posted after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14.

On the evening of June 14, Deepika had tweeted about her experience with mental illness. On June 15 and 16 the actress had tweeted saying depression is a form of mental illness.

Retweeting Deepika’s tweet from June 14, a user shared: “@HMOIndia CBI should investigate Deepika Padukone as co-conspirator in Sushant Mystery Death. Given her close associations in drug Mafia and Kwan, she might be aware of entire conspiracy and have tried to coverup an alleged homicide as suicide.”

Even though Deepika’s manager Karishma, an employee of Kwan Talent Management Agency, skipped the NCB summon on Tuesday, the trolling and memes continue to flood social media. (IANS)