Deadline for TYE Entrepreneurship Academy Application is Sept. 18

BOSTON–TiE Boston announced that the deadline for TYE Entrepreneurship Academy application is on Sept. 18, 2020 by 11:59 pm EST. Limited spots are available. Don’t let your future young leaders miss out on this unique opportunity.

Website: www.tye-boston.org/entrepreneur-academy

This year, the virtual TYE Entrepreneurship Academy will take place in correlation with the academic year from October 2020 to May 2021. TYE’s workshops and training sessions, which are led by leading entrepreneurs and VCs, are aimed at helping ambitious high school students identify their strengths, explore future careers in startups and STEM, and prepare for success in college and beyond.

TYE students will get a headstart on building their networks with like-minded students from all over the world, connecting with the TiE mentor network, collaborating with their peers to build a real startup and competing for up to $5,000 in seed funding all from the safety of their homes.

From being accepted into top universities to jump-starting their careers, TYE Academy graduates have succeeded in both the academic and professional worlds. In fact, 90% of TYE alumni report the Academy influenced their decision to pursue a career path in STEM and 40% were inspired to start their own company.

Do you know a family grappling with the question “How can I support my child’s educational ambitions?” – Share the program application or invite them to an informational session happening on September 15th.

