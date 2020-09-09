Dartmouth Professor Prachee Avasthi Wins National Award in Cell Biology

HANOVER, NH–Prachee Avasthi, an associate professor of biochemistry and cell biology at the Geisel School of Medicine and one of the medical school’s newest faculty members, has received the 2020 Women in Cell Biology Junior Award for Excellence in Research from the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB).

The prestigious award is given each year “to a woman in an early stage of her career who is making exceptional scientific contributions to cell biology, is developing a strong independent research program, and exhibits the potential for continuing at a high level of scientific endeavor and leadership.”

Established in 1961, the ASCB is an inclusive, international community of biologists studying the cell as the fundamental unit of life. Now with more than 9,000 members worldwide, the organization is dedicated to advancing scientific discovery, advocating sound research policies, improving education, promoting professional development, and increasing diversity in the scientific workforce. More than 30 past or current ASCB members have won Nobel Prizes in medicine or chemistry.