Darshan Raval to release his first album

Mumbai– Singer Darshan Raval has been entertaining music lovers since his days as a contestant on reality TV and after singing in films and releasing singles he is now ready to unveil his first album.

The singer shot to the limelight participating in “India’s Raw Star” back in 2014. He then sang for films like “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”, “Teraa Surroor”, “Loveyatri” and “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga”. Darshan has belted out a few romantic singles, too.

“After releasing singles for the last few years, coming out with an album was the natural next step. I have been working on it for a while and it’s all falling into place now,” said Darshan.

“This is a great time for independent music and musicians as audiences are embracing indie music wholeheartedly,” he added.

Darshan’s singles “Asal mein” and “Ek tarfa”, released earlier this year, have received positive responses from fans. He hasn’t revealed if the two songs will make it to the album or not, but he is planning to release the project later this year.(IANS)