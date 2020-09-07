Commuters express happiness after Delhi Metro resumes services

Gurugram–Commuters on Monday expressed happiness after Delhi Metro resumed services on the Yellow Line after a hiatus of over five months.

Metro services had been shut in Delhi-NCR since March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Passengers were happy about the precautions taken by the DMRC. They talked about the importance of the Metro and said that the Metro helps save time, money and provides security and a relaxed mode of transportation.

“I used to spend around Rs 1,200 per day to reach my office located at Patel Chowk via cabs. It took more than two hours to reach my office. Now that the Metro services have been resumed it will save both money and time,” said Ashutosh, an engineer, who was travelling from Gurugram to Patel Chowk.

“Since the Delhi Metro services were stopped, I used to take bus and cabs to reach the Safdarjung hospital. I was spending thousands of rupees for a short distance. In the bus nobody follows social distancing norms and in a cab it was not safe. I am happy to travel in Metro as it helps me save money and time,” said Priyanka who is a nurse at Safdarjung hospital.

However, some of the passengers faced some difficulties in the absence of information about payment modes for journeys as tokens are not being given to any of the travellers at the stations for the time being.

“I had no information that the Metro management will not give tokens at the stations. I do not have a smart card nor any debit card or PayTM account to pay for smart card payment. Now I have to go back home,” said Satya Narayan, a pensioner, who wanted to go to Chandni Chowk.

Another passenger Ashutosh who used to work in Samaypur Badli said, “The Delhi Metro saved my job as I have to catch a cab on a daily basis to reach my office. I do not earn so much that I can pay Rs 1,200 per day. I was thinking of leaving my job but now the Metro service has reduced my travel expenses from 1,200 to Rs 150 or Rs 200 only.”

Archana, a content writer with her office located at Cyber Hub in Gurugram also expressed happiness on Metro services and said, “Sometimes I used to work late and during night hours as a woman it is not safe to travel in cab or any other transport. So I only prefer Metro as it is safe on all aspects.” (IANS)