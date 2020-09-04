Bollywood Roundup: Yami Gautam, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and more…

Yami Gautam to lead cast of ‘A Thursday’

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam will be playing a character that is fierce and endearing at the same time in A Thursday, which will directly release on a digital platform.

In the Behzad Khambata directorial, Yami will be seen as Naina Jaiswal, a playschool teacher who, on a Thursday, takes hostage 16 toddlers in a school.

“‘A Thursday’ is one of those rare scripts that come your way that you just cannot put down. Behzad has written one of the strongest characters for any female protagonist. Naina, who I will be essaying, is both fierce and endearing,” Yami said.

Khambata always had Yami in mind while writing the script. “I have never seen her portray an unhinged, pretty much crazy character. I was thrilled when she agreed to do this film. So now the excitement is brewing and can’t wait to be back on a film set,” he said about the actress.

Ronnie Screwvala, who had also produced the critically acclaimed “A Wednesday”, shared that his new film is one of “those brilliantly written thrillers that not only has you at the edge of your seat but also makes you question many things about society at the end of it”.

“Yami is a phenomenal actor and seeing her in a grey avatar will be interesting for the audiences. Behzad has done an outstanding job on the script and im backing his vision to bring this to life. This is part of our direct to digital movies for 2021,” he added.

Akshay Kumar’s retro look from Glasgow set of ‘BellBottom’ goes viral

Glasgow– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar sports a stylish retro look in his forthcoming film, BellBottom, going by snapshots leaked on social media on Friday, from the set of the film in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the pictures that have gone viral on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Akshay flaunts a moustache that highlights his retro avatar. The 52-year-old actor looks dapper in high-neck pullovers, suits, jackets, printed sweaters and retro shades. Old models of cars and a typical red red telephone booth of the UK, also catch the eye in the photographs.

The film is a spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M, Tewari, set in the 1980s. It also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi and is slated for an April 2021 release.

Taapsee, Bhumi’s ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ re-releases in the US

New Jersey– The Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh has re-released here amid the Covid pandemic.

“?New Jersey hai bullseye ke liye taiyaar! #SaandKiAankh is re-releasing in Regal Hadley Theatre, South Plainfield and Regal Commerce Center and RPX, North Brunswick Township,” read a post on the official Instagram account of Reliance Entertainment, about the film’s release in the American city.

Taapsee also shared the post on Instagram Story.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the movie is based on the lives of India’s oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar.

Taapsee and Bhumi essayed the roles of the sharpshooters in the film, which was released last year.

Before “Saand Ki Aankh”, films like “Super 30”, “Good Newwz” and “Dream Girl” have hit the big screens in other countries recently, even as theatres continue to remain shut in India.

Ishaan Khatter shares pics of first look test for ‘Khaali Peeli’

Mumbai– Actor Ishaan Khatter has shared snapshots of his first look test for the upcoming film, Khaali Peeli, on Instagram.

In the images, Ishaan is dressed as a taxi driver. In one of the pictures, he is seen lighting a cigarette.

“First look test.. BLACKIE.Man, what a blast this one has been. Thank you @macriaan for giving me one of my favourite characters so far. Been a year since we first began production on Khaali Peeli and things have really come back serendipitously in a full circle. Starting and ending on the same studio floor. Gearing up. Time for blast off,” Ishaan wrote.

The film also features Ananya Panday and is directed by Maqbool Khan. “Khaali Peeli” is billed as a romantic action drama, a roller coaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night.

Karisma recalls the time when Salman made her laugh while shooting

Mumbai–Actress Karisma Kapoor reminisced about the time when she was shooting with superstar Salman Khan in Mauritius.

In a Friday afternoon post on Instagram, Karisma shared a still from the song “Pyaar dilon ka mela hai”, which was shot on her and Salman in the 2000 release, “Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge”.

“I vividly remember the sun was setting and we needed to get this shot done while sk was making us all laugh.. fun times in #mauritius Guess the film and song ?” she wrote as caption, with the tags #flashbackfriday #guessinggame #memories.

Karisma recently shared that she finds happiness in simple little things. She took to Instagram and posted a picture sitting on her balcony. She makes a casual statement in a black T-shirt and blue jeans in the image.

The actress was last seen on screen in the web show, “Mentalhood”, which marked her digital debut.

Big B thrilled about getting ‘back to the grind and work’

Mumbai– Amitabh Bachchan is back at work, and is loving it. The veteran actor has tweeted about his hectic schedule that includes campaign films, outfit change, still shoots sand more.

“T 3648 – yooo .. hooo !!! .. back to the grind and work .. 4 campaign films .. 5 outfit changes .. 4 still shoots .. 5 hrs one day .. other than me everyone else looking like they ready for a ‘heist’ .. and tomorrow on to KBC .. !!” he posted on his verified Instagram account along with a collage of photos that seem to have been taken during the still shoots.

Rapper Badshah commented: “Unstoppable.”

Actor Maniesh Paul also wrote: “Yesss more power to you Sir… Keep inspiring.”

Meanwhile, Big B is set to return as host of the popular TV quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” in its season 12. The first promo of the new season is out, with Bachchan inspiring people to overcome setbacks and turn them into comebacks.

This is Big B’s first shooting assignment after he was discharged from hospital after recovering from, Covid-19. (IANS)