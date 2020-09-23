Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Sunny Leone, Kajol, and more…

Urvashi Rautela gives a peek into her role in Telugu film ‘Black Rose’

Mumbai– Urvashi Rautela has given a sneak peek into the character she plays in her upcoming Telugu release, Black Rose, with the first look poster of the film.

“Our makers have unveiled the first look of the film, Black Rose, today and as you can see I am wearing a beautiful sari that also symbolises the title of the film. I am seen walking on the runway in the poster,” Urvashi pointed out.

The film will release in Telugu and Hindi, and is directed by Sampath Nandi.

Sunny Leone and daughter’s tryst with art

Mumbai– Sunny Leone spent some time indulging in art with her little daughter Nisha on Wednesday, and posted an Instagram picture capturing the moment.

“Working together as a team! My little princess Nisha,” she wrote alongside the image.

Sunny often spends time to paint with her children, and posts pictures on social media. On September 2, she had posted a picture where she, along with her children Nisha, Noah and Asher, give vent to their artistic creativity. They ended up making around half a dozen paintings.

Kajol writes of her ‘warrior’ mother as Tanuja turns 77

Mumbai– Veteran actress Tanuja turned 77 on Wednesday. To mark her birthday her daughter, actress Kajol, posted a special note on social media.

“When I’m with you I’m standing with an army.. Happy birthday to the one person who showed me all the avatars of a woman. Warrior, wife, mother, sister, woman, human and spirit! Happy birthday momma. Love you so much. Am eternally grateful that u chose me for a daughter…. always and forever,” Kajol wrote on Instagram. She tagged her post with #foreveryourbaby.

Along with the post, she shared a picture where the mother-daughter duo is seen in ethnic sarees.

Tanuja’s younger daughter Tanishaa Mukerji, too, wished her mother.

“Happy birthday my earth mother .You are mischief .You are grace .You are love .You are nature .You are soul .You are my universe

Loveme you mommy,” Tanishaa posted on Instagram.

Meera Chopra: How is CBD oil freely available online if it is illegal?

Mumbai– Actress Meera Chopra has raised the question why cannabis oil, or CBD oil, is freely available for online purchase if it is illegal in India. On Wednesday evening, Meera tweeted to say CBD oil can be bought off the net and that she had checked its availability on a shopping website.

“Just asking, how is cbd oil freely available online if its illegal. I checked its avaialble on amazon too. Why no regulation if its illegal? #cbdoil,” Meera tweeted from her verified account.

Meera’s question comes at a time when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is probing the drug angle into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and has summoned a few A-list Bollywood actresses for questioning.

Her tweet came as a reaction to a tweet by a leading news channel that reported that Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha has “allegedly accepted” before the NCB that she arranged cannabis oil for Shraddha Kapoor, and ordered it online.

Meanwhile, the NCB on Wednesday said it has summoned Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preeet Singh for questioning in a drug-related case.

Neha Sharma: Working with Ila Arun a highlight of ‘Aafat-e-Ishq’ shoot

Mumbai– Actress Neha Sharma counts working with veteran actress-singer Ila Arun as a highlight of shooting for a new film.

Neha and Ila are currently shooting for the film, “Aafat-e-Ishq”, and Neha pointed out Ila had “incredible energy” that was “contagious”.

“It has been a fun ride shooting for the film. Everyone on the set has been super enthusiastic. The entire team is extremely brave, hardworking and passionate about this film, else shooting during times of Covid would be impossible. For me, the highlight was (getting) to work an incredible cast and crew, especially Ila Arun ma’am,” Neha said.

About the film, she added: “It’s a quirky film that we hope will bring a smile to everyone watching. We are still in the middle of the shoot and it has been nothing short of exciting.”

“‘Aafat-e-Ishq’, is based on award-winning Hungarian film, “Liza, The Fox-Fairy”. The film is directed by Indrajit Nattoji. The Zee5 original film also features Namit Das, Deepak Dobriyal and Amit Sial and is currently being filmed in Nashik.

Ankita Lokhande shares her secret to happiness

Mumbai– Actress Ankita Lokhande has shared her mantra to be happy.

Ankita, the former girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Instagram and shared a picture where she looks stunning in a white sari and is smiling at the camera.

“How to be happy! Decide every morning that you are in a good mood,” she captioned the image.

Ankita recently planted saplings in memory of Sushant. Her dog Hatchi is also seen in the pictures she posted.

“Hatchi and mamma. My partner in almost everything, Planting plants seedling. It’s our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream,” she captioned the snapshots, tagging them #plants4SSR.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Initially, Mumbai Police had said it was a case of suicide. Now, his death is being investigated by CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

Ranveer Singh: Dream is to help secure better future for the deaf in India

Mumbai– Actor Ranveer Singh has pledged to constantly work with the deaf community, and he says his biggest dream is to help secure a better future for the community in India.

International Week of the Deaf commenced on September 21, and the community worldwide also celebrates International Sign Language Day on Wednesday. To commemorate the occasion, Ranveer released two sign language videos intended to increase awareness about Indian Sign Language (ISL). Ranveer has been campaigning to make ISL the 23rd official language of India.

“I want to elevate the experience of music for the deaf community. This is my pledge. Our biggest dream today is to help secure a better future for the deaf community in India, and we can only ask for this through our art,” Ranveer said.

He urged everyone for supporting the community.

“But to make this a reality, we need your support. I urge my fellow Indians to support this cause and fight for a brighter future for our deaf brothers and sisters,” the actor said.

Through his independent music label IncInk, the actor has released “Shwapon”, a collaboration between SlowCheeta and Bengali folk artist Dipannita Acharya, and “Mehfil-E-HipHop” by four artistes — Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, SlowCheeta and Devil The Rhymer — to promote this awareness initiative in India. (IANS)