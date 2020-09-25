Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker, and more…

Urvashi Rautela set to collaborate with Remo D’Souza

Mumbai– Choreographer-filmmaker Remo DSouza and actress Urvashi Rautela have joined hands for a project.

The details of the project are still under wraps, but the actress has shared the experience of working with the filmmaker.

“Working under Remo Sir’s vision is indeed a great opportunity for any artiste. We were supposed to work together two years back however, that didn’t happen. I’m blessed he chose me again. He’s one of the most inspiring, supportive and wonderful directors I’ve ever worked with,” she said.

“We had shot in Goa because Goa means beautiful golden beaches and history that is associated with this state. We have captured a lot of natural beauty. We had also shot in very beautiful old churches and beaches,” she added.

Urvashi is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Telugu film “Black Rose”.

Jacqueline Fernandez meets mother after 10 months

Mumbai– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez finally got to meet her mother after almost 10 months, and she is overjoyed.

Jacqueline shared a string of videos on Instagram Stories with her mother. The first clip features the actress’ mother, Kim, ironing clothes. Jacqueline wrote on the picture: “Mummy’s here!!!”

The mother-daughter duo also indulged in some filter fun. Jacqueline also was seen asking her mother how her workout went.

On one video she wrote: “Mum it’s been 10 months I haven’t seen you.”

Jacqueline will next be seen in the horror-comedy “Bhoot Police”, directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS” in the past. The cast also includes Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor.

Swara Bhasker shoots in Delhi following Covid guidelines

New Delhi– Swara Bhasker resumed work in the Capital amid the pandemic and she says getting back in front of the camera always feels good.

Swara shot for a magazine cover in Delhi following Covid guidelines and restrictions. The entire crew, along with Swara, wore masks, gloves and maintained social distancing on set. The actress only took off her mask during the shoot.

“The experience was wonderful. Getting back in front of the camera always feels good and I was missing it so much. It went on for 7 hours. I was shooting for two days back to back,” she said.

The actress added: “There were not more than 12 people at a time. My personal staff included 3 people.”

Is there any pressure on her to return to Mumbai for work? “There is no pressure. I want to get back to work as soon as possible. Having said that, I also don’t want the COVID 19 virus to spread during any of the shootings. So, precaution is always better and that is what I am following,” she said.

On the work front, Swara will be seen in LGBTQ+ drama “Sheer Qorma”, besides “Bhaag Beanie Bhaag”, where she plays the character of a stand-up comic.

Raveena Tandon on drugs probe: Celebrities are soft targets

Mumbai– Actress Raveen Tandon on Friday said celebrities are soft targets in the ongoing drugs-related investigation. The actress feels the war against drugs should be across the country, and not just be restricted to probing film industries.

Raveena expressed her opinion on her verified Twitter account, retweeting a post she had shared earlier this week, which reads: “Twas high time for clean up to happen. Very welcome! Will help our young/future generations. Start from here, surely, proceed to all sectors. Uproot it from its core. Punish th Guilty, users, the dealers/suppliers. The profiting Big Guys on the take, who give it a blind eye and ruin people.”

Reacting to her old tweet, the actress wrote Friday: “The ‘Big Guys’ In my tweet. No drug supplying can happen without the ashirwad of local authorities. Those are the Big fish that swim away unquestioned. If a Journo can reach the suppliers on stings. Can’t the authorities sniff them out? Celebrities are soft targets.”

In another tweet, she expressed the need for a countrywide war against drugs.

“Suppliers hang outsidecolleges/schools, pubs, restaurants, a drug syndicate, involving powerful authoritative entities (big guys on the take (As in Bribes) who turn blind eye, let young lives get ruined. Uproot it from THIS core. Dont stop here, declare a full war against drugs Countrywide,” she wrote.

Varun Dhawan gets Covid test done as he gets ready to resume shoot

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to resume work and has posted a video that shows him getting tested for Covid-19.

Varun posted a picture along with a medical personnel dressed in a PPE suit, face mask and eye gear. He then shared a video that shows his nasal swabs being collected.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “Returning to work. With all precautions. Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori (Two feet distance and mask is important). Swipe to see my test (it always stings) thank you to all the medical personnel.”

Varun did not share details about what he’s going to shoot for.

The actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”, directed by his father David Dhawan. (IANS)