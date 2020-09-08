Bollywood Roundup: Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and more…

Taapsee Pannu takes jibe at Sushant’s family lawyer after Rhea’s arrest

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu has taken a sarcastic jibe at senior advocate Vikas Singh, who represents the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her reaction came on the day Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of the late actor, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Taapsee reacted to a news piece on Twitter that says Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has refused to comment on Rhea’s arrest by the NCB saying, “Drug charges are not our case against Rhea.”

“So this isn’t his case he says. So she was neither a gold digger, nor murderer but she consumed/transferred drugs. Toh yeh case jiska bhi tha usko mubarak ho. Coz Sushant ko toh nahi but un logo ko pakka justice mil gaya hoga. Mubarak Ho (Congratulations to whoever had filed this case. Because not Sushant but those people have surely got justice. Congratulations),” Taapsee tweeted from her verified account on Tuesday evening.

On Sunday, Taapsee had reacted to a news video showing Rhea Chakraborty being mobbed by the paparazzi while arriving at the NCB office. Reacting to the video, Taapsee had tweeted: “In the name of Justice these people have lynched a human being off her right to live even before proven guilty. I sincerely pray Karma finds the address of each n every human being part of this lowest low of mankind we are witness to.”

Sonam Kapoor’s request to dad Anil Kapoor and his buddy Jackie Shroff

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has a special request to her father Anil Kapoor and his good friend Jackie Shroff.

Anil recently posted a video of him walking down a serene beach in Alibaug. The post caught the attention of his “Ram Lakhan” co-star Jackie Shroff, who commented: “Awesome Lakhan”.

Seeing Jackie Shroff’s comment, Sonam couldn’t resist herself and asked the veteran actors to do a movie together.

“Do a movie together,” Sonam tweeted.

Apart from the 1989 superhit “Ram Lakhan”, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have co-starred in numerous hits of the eighties and the nineties, including “Yudh”, “Karma”, “Parinda”, “Kala Bazaar” and “1942: A Love Story”.

Hrithik, Karisma reminisce about ‘Fiza’ shoot as film turns 20

Mumbai– The Hrithik Roshan-Karisma Kapoor starrer Fiza released 20 years ago on this day, and the two stars took to social media to reminisce about shooting for the film.

Karisma, who played the title role in the film, shared a few old pictures from the set on Instagram Stories and wrote: “Making movies. #Fiza.”

For Hrithik, the film was his second release as a leading man after his blockbuster debut “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai” earlier the same year. He shared Karisma’s post, on Instagram Story and wrote: “20 years! wow.”

Directed by Khalid Mohamed, “Fiza” also features Jaya Bachchan in the role of Hrithik and Karisma’s on-screen mother. Manoj Bajpayee also played a pivotal role in the film.

Yami recalls the time she was against sporting short hair

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam has recalled the days when she used to be very particular about the length of her hair.

Taking to Instagram, Yami posted a note on how long hair is associated with the notion of “conventional beauty” in the film industry.

“Hairstyle is not just a part of your vanity but is very instrumental in creating a distinct look for every character. But going this short with length, was a concern for people around, coz for some reason long hair are associated with the notion of ‘conventional beauty’ in the industry, society etc.

“I myself was so attached to the idea of being so ‘particular’ about my hair-length, that just an inch of extra hair-chop would make me go in a state of shock. That silly,” she wrote.

Along with it, she posted a throwback picture where she sports a short bob for the film “Uri: The Surgical Strike”.

“Throwback to day 1 of for the role of ‘Pallavi/Jasmine’ in ‘URI-the surgical strike’ ! I dint think twice when my director @adityadharfilmsproposed the idea of me getting a short-Bob done for the character and to avoid the use of wigs, in order to make the look authentic. It got me very excited & just went ahead.

” I remember that moment of feeling so light and uninhibited not just as a person- with breaking the stereotypes associated with physical attributes in this business and other’ perspective of YOU but also genuinely giving-in as an actor and create something new. A number of of our senior artistes, India & abroad have done the same seamlessly and I wish to be on that path, whenever I get an opportunity,” she added.

Urvashi Rautela’s new mantra: ‘Let a stranger give you an advice’

Mumbai– In a new mantra that seems to be fascinating her, actress Urvashi Rautela considers the idea of taking advice from strangers.

“Drop your problems, Let a stranger give you an advice,” she captioned the image, which currently has 166K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Urvashi shared the note with a picture on Instagram where she is seen in a red glittery dress. She completed the look with her hair tied back, dewy make-up and pearl earrings.

Recently, Urvashi’s exercise video trended on social media. In the clip, she does pull-ups with rapper Cardi B’s number “WAP” playing in the background.

The actress is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her debut Telugu film, “Black Rose”. (IANS)