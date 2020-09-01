Bollywood Roundup: Saif Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Sunny Leone, and more…

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor cast in spooky adventure ‘Bhoot Police’

Mumbai– Actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will lead the cast of the upcoming spooky adventure comedy film, Bhoot Police.

The film, which sees the duo share screen space for the first time, is helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for directing thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS”.

“I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film,” said the director.

He also shared that the team is gearing up to start the shoot by the end of this year. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Manushi Chhillar: Health, nutrition top the chart of things I’m passionate about

Mumbai– Former beauty queen and Bollywood debutante Manushi Chhillar is starting a social media campaign on nutrition. She wants to tell people about the positives of eating right.

“I have been told repeatedly that we are what we eat and we have to be very cognizant about what we intake,” said Manushi on National Nutrition Week, which commenced on Tuesday.

She added: “Proper nutrition has manifold health benefits and through my social media, I intend to tell as many people as possible about the positives one can unlock by eating right.”

Manushi credits her doctor parents for inculcating the knowledge about how proper nutrition can be a game-changer.

“My parents are doctors and they have always told me that our eating habits define our total health. With this learning, I have been able to lead a very balanced life because awareness about nutrition is key for anyone to understand whether they are planning their meals correctly,” she said.

Manushi added that malnutrition can really damage the inside. “I will use my social media to drive home as much awareness as possible through National Nutrition Week.”

Manushi shared that she is a big fitness and nutrition enthusiast.

Sunny Leone’s day out at an animal reserve with kids and hubby

Mumbai– Sunny Leone is whiling away time with husband and kids amid the unlock lately, and she has posted a picture of a visit to an animal reserve with her family.

In a picture she posted on Instagram, Sunny along with children Nisha, Noah and Asher, and husband Daniel Weber are at the reserve, with a camel visible in the background.

“Found a animal reserve to visit with @dirrty99 and the kids. He wanted me to write ejust me, a camel and a donkey!’ But that’s not so nice Weber!! Lol,” Sunny wrote as the caption.

Sunny recently shared a picture of herself in a bright blue bikini, lazing around on a weekend afternoon. She flew back to the country in May amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Irrfan Khan used to write notes on the walls of his son’s room

Mumbai– Late actor Irrfan Khan used to scribble notes on the walls of his home. This was revealed by his elder son Babil on Instagram.

“When you zoom in to notice what’s written on the wall behind me, Baba wrote notes on my walls when I left for London, I guess he still liked drawing on the walls, I guess the child was still alive, which brings me great joy, and yes he spelt ‘opinion’ with an ‘E’, I am obviously biased here cause I think that’s kind of ducking awesome and also I spelt that with a ‘D’ on purpose before autocorrect decides that profane language must not be spoken.

“Plus I like ducks, there’s a secret joke in that, see if u can find it. And no I’m not sad in the picture, I smoked a spliff, deal with it. I’m 22. I gotta live a little,” Babil shared, with a picture of his scribbled wall.

He also shared a picture where father and son are planting a sapling.

Irrfan died in Mumbai on April 29.

Urvashi Rautela showcases her ‘warrior style workout’

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela works out like a warrior, going by her new post on social media.

An Instagram video Urvashi has posted sees her doing pull-ups with rapper Cardi B’s number “WAP” playing in the background.

“#WapChallenge done right in weighted pull ups warrior style workout thank you @iamcardib @theestallion & @kyliejenner,” she captioned the video.

Urvashi is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her debut Telugu film, “Black Rose”. The film is directed by Sampath Nandi.

Madhuri Dixit shares family recipe of modak during Ganpati festivity

Mumbai– Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has been showing off her culinary skills during Ganesh Chaturthi festivity, and has shared her family recipe of Ukadiche Modak with fans.

Ukadiche Modak is an Indian sweet dumpling made of steamed rice flour and stuffed with jaggery and grated coconut mixture. It is a must inclusion in Ganesh Chaturthi recipes.

On Tuesday, Madhuri posted a video on Instagram where she is seen preparing the delicacy.

“Today is the last day of Ganpati celebrations & I’m sure like me everybody will miss the festivities, especially the food! Hope you all enjoy making Modaks at home following my not so secret family recipe. Watch the full video on my Youtube channel,” she captioned the video that also features her husband Sriram Nene enjoying the dish.

On the first day of the festival, which began on August 22, she had posted a collage of photos taken from earlier celebrations and captioned it: “Bappa’s arrival will be a little different this year as we fight through the pandemic. I’m remembering moments from previous years’ celebrations with friends, family & on sets.”

Rajkummar Rao reveals his birthday resolution

Mumbai– A day after celebrating his 36th birthday on Monday, actor Rajkummar Rao has resolved to push the boundaries and work harder at entertaining people.

“Thank you so much for all your lovely birthday wishes. You guys made it very special for me. This year, I will try and push my boundaries further, work harder & give my best to continue to entertain and engage all of you through my work. In Gratitude,” Rajkummar tweeted on Tuesday.

On the work front, he will next be seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hansal Mehta’s comedy drama “Chhalaang”. He is also a part of “Ludo”, “Roohi Afzana” and “Badhaai Do”.

Tisca Chopra demonstrates the fine art of posing amid a slip and fall

Mumbai– Actress Tisca Chopra has demonstrated the fine art of posing in a witty new post.

In an Instagram image she has posted, Tisca sits on a road, looking away from the camera. The actress is seen dressed in a white T-shirt paired with brown sweat pants.

“The fine art of posing even as you slip and fall #ArreyHumTohGirPadhe #PoseEvenWhenYourButtsSore @crazypree,” she wrote alongside the image, referring to the fact that it was probably clicked as she slipped and fell while walking down the road.

Tisca was last seen in the Bollywood comedy “Good Newwz” starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. (IANS)