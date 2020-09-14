Bollywood Roundup: Rajkummar Rao, Preity Zinta, Soundarya Sharma, and more…

Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Stree’ releases in Japan

Mumbai– The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy Stree has released in Japan.

Shraddha took to Twitter to share the news, with a poster of her 2018 film. “#Stree is all set to conquer #Japan! Releasing today, beware (sic),” she captioned the poster.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, “Stree” revolves around the people of Chanderi village, where the spirit of a woman attacks men at night during four days of a religious festival every year.

Apart from Shraddha and Rajkummar, “Stree” also features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. Nora Fatehi’s special dance number “Kamariya” has gone on to become a rage.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the theatres in Japan reopened in mid-May when the government started easing restrictions. Initially, the cinema halls in Japan started with the screening of old Hollywood classics like “Ben-Hur” (1959), “East of Eden” (1955), “Bonnie and Clyde” (1969), and “The Towering Inferno” (1974).

Preity Zinta: Quarantine is all about being positive in life

Dubai– Actress Preity Zinta shared what the quarantine life means to her after reaching the UAE for the forthcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she posted a video and wrote: “Day 2 of Quarantine is all about being positive in life and crossing your fingers and praying that you are negative post a Covid test.”

“It’s always a bit scary when you take this test so fingers crossed. Take care n stay safe guys… love you all. #Ipl2020 #PzIpldiaries #quarantinelife #Day2 #Dubai #Ting.”

In the video, she also said how people are being “nasty” to each to other online and that should stop.

Preity co-owns the IPL team Kings XI Punjab, and is in Dubai for the new season of the Twenty-20 tournament that starts on September 19.

Soundarya Sharma to travel back to India in an air bubble flight

New Delhi– Actress Soundarya Sharma, who was stuck for seven months in Los Angeles due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will finally fly back to India in an air bubble flight. She will take the flight on September 15.

Soundarya was in LA attending classes at New York Film Academy when lockdown was announced.

“I came here at the start of the year and have been away from home for more than seven months. It got really difficult after a point of time. My tickets were cancelled so many times that I have lost count. I had to change apartments a few times. Staying away from my family at such an hour has been extremely difficult,” Soundarya said.

“However, I am blessed to have had friends who were family to me and they kept on giving strength!! I am very happy to be coming back to my country. I have to start working on certain projects. I can’t wait to get back. This time away has been an eye opener in every sense. Really looking forward now,” she added.

Ayushmann proud of Chaitanya Tamhane’s latest winning 2 awards at Venice

Mumbai– Bollywood star and birthday boy Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday said he is extremely proud of filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane, whose new film, The Disciple, has won two awards at the Venice Film Festival.

The actor wrote a note to the filmmaker: ” ‘The Disciple’ has bagged the prestigious FIPRESCI award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival! It is also the first Indian film in 30 years to do so! Congratulations Chaitanya Tamhane! The entire nation is proud of you!”

After bagging the FIPRESCI award at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, Tamhane’s film was also honoured with the Best Screenplay award at the closing ceremony of the festival on Saturday. This is a landmark moment in the history of Indian cinema, as “The Disciple” is the first Indian film to have been selected in a major competition category at a European film festival in 20 years.

The Marathi film is about personal and professional experiences of a Hindustani classical singer.

Kangana reacts to fictitious news about Shiv Sena, gets trolled

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is being trolled for reacting to a piece of fictitious news on Twitter. This comes at a time when there is growing tension between the actress and the Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government.

On Monday, a satire web portal portal, thefauxy.com, which describes itself as “India’s finest, fastest and fictitious news source”, posted a tweet on their unverified Twitter account that reads: “Facebook Launches ‘Mark Yourself Safe From Shivsena Goons’ Feature.”

Reacting to the tweet, Kangana posted on her verified Twitter account, “Thank you Facebook free speech must be protected in a democracy, people need to be protected from Sonia Sena goons much like COVID -19 virus, thank you for being considerate, well done.”

Netizens didn’t let go of the opportunity to troll the actress over her reaction to the fake news.

“Confused if she knows this is a humor website and she also playing along or not,” commented a user.

“Must be sarcasm in all probability. Fauxy is known comic website,” wrote another user.

“Are u doing this for real,” asked another user who found Kangana’s tweet hard to believe.

“I think she doesn’t know,” declared another user.

Amyra Dastur flies off to Chennai to shoot film with Prabhudeva

Mumbai– Actress Amyra Dastur is currently in Chennai to shoot of her upcoming film, Bagheera, with Prabhudeva.

Taking to Instagram, Amyra shared pictures from inside her flight from Mumbai to Chennai. “First time in an airplane since the lockdown,” she captioned one of the images, in which she is seen wearing a mask and face shield.

On Instagram Story, she also posted a picture of a place where she arrived after boarding the flight, and asked people to guess the name of the place .

Reportedly, Amyra’s new Tamil film starring Prabhudeva is psycho-mystery. Prabhudeva sports a bald avatar.

Amyra made her Bollywood debut in the 2013 release, “Issaq”, alongside Prateik Babbar. She was later seen in films like “Kaalakaandi”, “Rajma Chawal”, “Made In China”, and “Prassthanam”. (IANS)