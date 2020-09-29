Bollywood Roundup: Radhika Madan, Sonu Sood, Kangana Ranaut, and more…

Radhika Madan: SRK, Vidya Balan and Sushant Singh Rajput inspire me

Mumbai– Actress Radhika Madan says she drew inspiration to join films from superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Radhika was a well-known face in the television industry before she won plaudits with her film roles. She was seen in the television show “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi” and also participaite din the reality dance contest, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8”. In 2018, she made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s “Pataakha”, and there has been no looking back.

“I was quite well known in TV, but I had to start from scratch while starting my journey in Bollywood. It was not that I got roles immediately. I had to give several auditions. I had to start from the very beginning. I even heard a lot of negative comments about myself. But those remarks did not stop me from moving ahead. I believed in my dreams,” Radhika told IANS.

“I used to say to myself, ‘If Shah Rukh (Khan) sir or Vidya (Balan) ma’m or Sushant (Singh Rajput) could do it, I can too. Their journeys inspired me a lot. They all came from television background. I feel the medium does not matter. What truly matters is hard work,” Radhika shared.

She recalled working on her debut film “Pataakha”, saying: “It was not a typical Bollywood debut. The film let go off my inhibitions. From getting my hair bleached and teeth stained to gaining 12 kilos, the movie taught me the real meaning of my craft and made me realise how important it is to put the character above yourself. It was a dream debut. Working with Vishal sir was always on my wish list. (I) Couldn’t have asked for more,” Radhika added about her debut film, which also features Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Raaz.

Actor Sonu Sood honoured by UNDP

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood has been honoured with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), for helping thousands of migrant workers reach home during lockdown.

“This is a rare honour. A UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done in my own humble way for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognised and awarded feels good. I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals,” Sonu said.

The award was presented to him via a virtual ceremony.

Apart from arranging transportation facilities for migrant workers to help them reach homes during lockdown, Sonu also looked after the educational needs of underprivileged students.

He recently launched an initiative to provide full scholarships for higher education to students facing financial challenges.

Kangana alleges BMC has threatened to demolish her neighbours’ houses

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut alleged on Tuesday that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has served notices to her neighbours. The actress claimed the BMC has threatened to demolish the houses of her neighbours if they support her.

The actress took to her verified Twitter account on Tuesday to voice her allegations against the BMC.

“Today @mybmc has served notices to all my neighbors, @mybmc had threatened them to socially isolate me, they were told if they supported me they would break their houses as well. My neighbors have not said anything against Maharashtra government please spare their houses,” tweeted Kangana.

Days after tension started between Kangana and the Shiv Sena government, on September 9, the BMC demolished parts of the actress’ office in Bandra citing illegal construction. The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court.

Kangana subsequently tweeted photographs of her demolished office building calling it a “rape” of her “dreams, confidence, self-respect and future”.

Payal Ghosh meets Maharashtra governor seeking Y category security

Mumbai– Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday seeking Y-category security.

The meeting took place at Raj Bhavan in the city. Payal was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale.

Payal’s advocate Nitin Satpute told IANS: “We have given a letter to the governor seeking protection, and informed him about the case. Ramdas Athawale ji also requested him to look into the matter because the police are not doing anything. He assured us that he is concerned about atrocities against women happening in the state and will be looking into the matter. I have asked for Y-category security for Payal and myself. Payal has threat to her life and I am protecting her, so I am also vulnerable from anti-social elements.”

Governor Koshyari tweeted from his official account on Tuesday afternoon: “Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. @RamdasAthawale accompanied by film actress Payal Ghosh called on at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai and presented a memorandum.”

The Governor also shared photographs from the meeting.

Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor to shoot in London for ‘Bell Bottom’ after Glasgow

London– Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor have finished their Glasgow schedule for the upcoming film, Bell Bottom. They are now set to shoot in London.

Akshay posted an Instagram picture featuring his wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav, who are currently with him in the UK, along with the cast and crew of the film.

“So many happy faces in one frame…that’s the result of a good schedule. Goodbye Glasgow, hello London #BellBottom@_vaanikapoor_ @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent @emmayentertainment @onlyemmay@madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani@aseemarora,” he wrote in the caption.

“Bell Bottom” is a spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, set in the 1980s. It also stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi and is slated for an April 2021 release. (IANS)