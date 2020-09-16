Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, Swara Bhasker, and more…

Priyanka on Nick’s birthday: So grateful you were born

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a mushy birthday message for her husband, pop singer Nick Jonas, who turned 28 on Wednesday. She said she is so grateful that he was born.

Priyanka shared a video collage on Instagram featuring Nick engaged in various activities including dancing with her, playing the guitar and having popcorn.

“So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. @nickjonas,” he wrote.

Priyanka recently posted a picture with Nick and said she was so grateful to have him.

In the image, she is seen leaning towards Nick and holding his hand.

Nick and Priyanka got married over multiple ceremonies over three days in India in December 2018. They later hosted a series of receptions for friends and family.

The actress recently announced she has finished writing her memoir “Unfinished” and was all set to release the book.

Currently residing in the US with Nick, Priyanka is all set to make her digital debut with “The White Tiger” co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

Saif Ali Khan starts dubbing for web show ‘Tandav’

Mumbai– Actor Saif Ali Khan has embraced the new normal at work in the Covid era, as he starts dubbing for his upcoming web show, Tandav.

The update comes as director Ali Abbas Zafar shares a work moment with the actor.

“Dubbing in the time of Covid-19 #SaifAliKhan with sound Designer #Dilipsubramanium, the new way of working,” Zafar wrote.

In the images that Zafar shared, Saif is seen working from home. He discusses a dialogue sheet as a person holds a mic, which hinst at the fact that dubbing is on.

Zafar’s show “Tandav” is about the dark side of Indian politics. The show also stars Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Sarah Jane Dias.

The director is known for his films “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan”, “Sultan”, “Gunday”, “Bharat” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”.

Swara slams Kangana for disrespecting Jaya Bachchan

Mumbai– Swara Bhasker on Wednesday called out Kangana Ranaut for her caustic comments against veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan.

On Tuesday, Jaya Bachchan has spoken of people trying to tarnish the image of the film industry. Although she did not name Kangana, her reference was clear considering the latter has been badmouthing the film industry for a while now, calling it “gutter” and claiming that 99 per cent of Bollywood takes drugs. In response, Kangana had slammed Bachchan, saying: “Jayaji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also,” Kangana said.

Swara on Wednesday asked Kangana to respect elders.

“Sickening Kangana. Shameful comment! Bas karo please. Apne zehen ki zindagi khud tak seemit rakhi, gali deni hai toh mujhe do. Main tumhari bakwaso khushi khushi khushi sunungi aur yeh keechad kushti ladungi tumjare sath. Bado ki izzat bhartiya sanskriti ka pehla sabak hai aur tum toh kathit rashtrawadi ho (Enough, please. If you want to abuse, then abuse me. I will happily listen to you and wrestle you in the dirt. Respecting elders is the first lesson of Indian culture, and you claim to be a nationalist),” Swara tweeted.

Pooja Bhatt concerned about people who are ‘too battered and broken’

Mumbai– With Bollywood facing allegations of being a drug hub, actress-director Pooja Bhatt has asked if anyone cares about people in the fringes of society who need rehabilitation.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, she wrote: “Does anyone care about people who live on the ultimate fringe of society, who use drugs to make the pain of living go away? The ones who are too battered and broken to chase dreams but chase substances amidst much poverty and squalor? Anyone interested in their rehabilitation?”

This comes amidst reports of Shruti Modi being summoned on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The questioning of Shruti Modi is part of the NCB investigation in the wake of a case registered at the request of the Enforcement Directorate.

The NCB has till date arrested over one and a half dozen people including Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and several others, as part of investigation into the late actor’s death.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra house on June 14.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Serious Men’ to release digitally on Oct 2

Mumbai–The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer, Serious Men, will release digitally on October 2. The film is directed by Sudhir Mishra.

“I waited almost 20 years to work with Sudhir Mishra. It’s a dream come true. I can’t wait for the audience to watch ‘Serious Men’ and join this journey with me, this Gandhi Jayanti,” Nawazuddin said.

“Serious Men” is an adaptation of Manu Joseph’s book of the same name. The film will tell the tale of an underachiever who tries to make it big in Mumbai after discovering that his child is a boy genius.

The film, slated to release on Netflix, also stars Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad and Nassar, and will introduce Indira Tiwari.

Pulkit, Kriti and poolside colours

Mumbai– Actor Pulkit Samrat shared a snapshot of poolside frolic with his rumoured girlfriend, actress Kriti Kharbanda, on Wednesday.

In his new Instagram post, Kriti sizzles in a bright red monikini that offsets the pristine blue water of the pool. Pulkit is in grey T-shirt and shorts.

Pulkit played on the colourful mood of the frame and borrowed a line from the popular Honey Singh number “Sunny sunny” in the 2014 film, “Yaariyan” for the caption.

“Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani… @kriti.kharbanda,” he wrote.

The couple recently took time off from routine to go camping.

Pulkit took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring the two, where the couple lies next to each other on a bed and smiles at the camera.

Kriti and Pulkit will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama, “Taish”. (IANS)