Bollywood Roundup: Preity Zinta, Shruti Seth, Akshay Kumar, and more…

When Preity used to steal Saif’s bronzer

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta recalls the fun she had shooting with Saif Ali Khan for Salaam Namaste, which released 15 years ago on this day.

Preity took to Instagram and shared how she used to steal Saif’s bronzer.

“SalaamNamaste has to be my most fun movie. Saif, @ArshadWarsi@jaavedjaaferi

& Sid were a riot. I never laughed so much and yes I’m finally going to admit it-I stole most of Saif’s bronzer When he was not looking of course. I still smile when I remember our Aussie summer,” she tweeted.

Along with it, she posted a video of the title track of the film.

Saif and Preity have also worked together in “Kya Kehna”, “Kal Ho Na Ho” and “Dil Chahta Hai”.

Shruti Seth misses her VJ-ing days, music video era

Mumbai– Actress Shruti Seth recalled the days when she was a video jockey, and said that the stint was a dream come true for her.

Shruti shared two pictures on Instagram that seem to have been taken from her video jockey days. As caption, she wrote: “VJ SHRUTI… This was a life dream come true. And I owe it to my dearest friends @yudi__yudhishtir and @tarkat07 for making it happen. I miss the music video era, the madness, the coolness, the trend setting and the being real; unapologetically!!”

She added: “I miss meeting the best people back then. And I miss all my fellow veejay friends who thankfully have stay connected and remind me of better times.”

Shruti shared that if she gets a chance to go back in time, she would. “And more so in these times. If I had a time machine I would go back in a heartbeat. Thankfully we still have the music to heal us. So let’s never forget the songs that make us laugh, make us sing, force us to dance, make us cry, get us to scream and most importantly still make us feel hopeful,” she wrote.

When Akshay Kumar suffered a bruise in the jungle

Mumbai– Actor Akshay Kumar suffered a bruise during his wild outing with Bear Grylls in an Indian jungle, and said he will cherish the wound as a memento.

Akshay went on a wild adventure across Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka with popular British adventurer and host Grylls to shoot an episode of “Into the Wild with Bear Grylls”.

During the journey, Akshay bruised himself while performing a survival skill, climbing a rope ladder at the extraction point.

“I’ve never climbed this. I’ve climbed a lot of ladders, but never one foot ahead, one foot behind. This is going to be the first time I’m going to try doing this,” he said before taking on the challenge.

After landing on the bridge, Akshay said: “The climb was very good”.

“I really enjoyed myself. Learnt something new, how to climb. And here it is, a memento,” said Akshay while pointing towards the bruise.

In the episode, Akshay will also be seen tasting elephant poop tea. The episode will premiere on Discovery+ on September 11.

Zoya Akhtar’s witty reply to trolls

Mumbai– Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has a hilarious response to social media users who trolled her for supporting Rhea Chakraborty.

Taking to Instagram Story, Zoya asked trollers to boycott her social media pages before boycotting her films.

“Troll: I am unfollowing you.

Me: Yay.

Troll: I am going to boycott your film.

Me: First boycott my page,” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Apart from Zoya, several other celebrities, including Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu and Shibani Dandekar were called out by a section of social media users for their support for Rhea in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

After Rhea’s arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), several members from film industry have been seen demanding justice for Rhea as they posted a quote on “patriarchy” that was printed on her T-shirt at the time of arrest.

“Roses are red. Violets are blue. Let smash the patriarchy me and you,” the posts read.

Shriya Pilgaonkar engages in hand-to-hand combat in new thriller series

Mumbai– Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar is excited about her out-and-out action role in Apoorva Lakhia’s Crackdown. She says the action thriller is a genre that she has always loved.

The upcoming espionage thriller series is about a mission to unearth a conspiracy that poses a threat to national security. Shriya plays Divya, a simple Maharashtrian girl, who is forced to become a part of the dangerous mission owing to her resemblance to an extremist.

“I love action thrillers and it’s a genre I’ve always wanted to explore so I was obviously excited to be part of ‘Crackdown’. I really enjoyed the process of training with the action team for over a month to work on my basics which are extremely important. My action sequences were mainly hand-to-hand combat so that was the focus of my training,” said Shriya.

“This was my first time so I have a better sense of what areas I need to work on now so that I’m better prepared. That’s what I love about acting, you get the opportunity to transform yourself and learn new skills,” she added.

Shriya’s other completed project is the film “Haathi Mere Saathi” and a few other unannounced ventures. She was recently seen in the lockdown thriller series, “The Gone Game”. (IANS)