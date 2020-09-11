Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Varun Dhawan, and more…

Pooja Bhatt: Terms like small-time actors being used to degrade people

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Bhatt feels no one can dismiss anyone by calling names like small-time actors, B-grade or C-grade.

Pooja along with filmmaker Hansal Mehta took a stand after actor Arjun Kapoor was called a ‘small-time actor’ on a news channel.

“Nobody is a “small-time” actor. Get that straight f**khead (name of the TV journalist). Enough of this demeaning and abuse of our profession,” Mehta tweeted.

Pooja agreed with Hansal, and wrote: “I agree with Hansal Mehta when he says “Nobody is a small time actor”. People use terms like the above & ‘out of work’ actor, ‘B’ or ‘C’ grade actor as a means to dismiss & degrade. The joy & trial of being an actor/artist is that at some point you are going to be out of work.”

“That’s what makes ALL artistes across board such courageous people. To constantly embrace uncertainty, to plod on & put your best face forward even after enduring failure. To follow your heart & hone your art no matter how average or brilliant people think you are-that takes guts,” she added.

Yami Gautam makes kajal with ‘ghar ka ghee’

Mumbai– Yami Gautam is making innovative use of her time at home during lockdown. On Friday, the actress shared on Instagram that that she has learnt to kajal (kohl) the way her grandma used to do it.

“Having patiently observe my Naani as she would make ‘Kaajal’ at home for us girls, whenever we would visit her during summer holidays, has left me with some really sweet memories- the fresh scent of the burnt oil wick, smeared with ghar-ka ghee & then stuffing it in a small antique container, which I still posses,” Yami wrote.

“Finally, made ‘kaajal’ myself today & the feeling took me back to those innocent & much-treasured memory lanes,” she shared.

Along with it, she posted a picture of flaunting kohled eyes.

Varun Dhawan’s word of wisdom: Real life is when you are offline

Mumbai– Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a few words of wisdom on social media talking about reality and virtuality.

Varun took to his Instagram Stories, where he wrote: “Real life is when you are offline. Good night.”

Recently, Varun shared a throwback picture from his sweet 16 days. The Instagram picture captures Varun as a shirtless teenager, flaunting his abs.

Varun was last seen on screen in “Street Dancer 3D” alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi among others.

He will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”, which is directed by his father David Dhawan.

Saif Ali Khan: Fathers play an important role in life

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is expecting his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor, feels fatherhood is all about the journey of becoming a responsible dad.

Saif shared that he tried to incorporate that essence in his recent rom-com “Jawaani Jaaneman”, where he plays an aging playboy whose life goes haywire when he discovers he has a teenage daughter from a previous fling.

“The story is quite timeless. Its core thought is about acceptance of responsibility and growing up,” said Saif, who is father to actress Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, and four-year-old son Taimur from Kareena.

“Fathers play an important role in our lives but sometimes it’s about the journey of becoming a responsible dad and that’s what my character, goes through. It’s a comic take on this situation and growing up. It’s a story that will always be relevant on some level with audiences, I think,” added the son of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.

“Jawaani Jaaneman”, co-starring newcomer Alaya F. as his on-screen daughter and Tabu as the girl’s mother, airs on &pictures soon.

Alaya F: Once I set my mind to something, I’ll do it

Mumbai– Young actress Alaya F is looking back at her training days as she says she is still learning and growing.

“A lot of things in my training have been very, very hard for me and haven’t come necessarily naturally to me, but I’m still learning and still growing and I still have a long way to go from where I want to be,” she said.

“I think all my teachers have said this to me, that I am very stubborn because once I set my mind to something, I will do it no matter what. And even if I give up on it for like one day, the next day I’ll come back and want to do and want to do it even better,” she added.

Alaya had made her silver screen debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” this year.

The actress often takes to Instagram to share how she keeps challenging herself. She recently posted how she stepped out of her comfort zone for a fun dance.

Sharing a video of her dancing, she had posted on Instagram: “Tried to do a fun choreography in pencil heels with no cuts at all just push myself out of my comfort zone a little.”

Abhishek Bachchan: Keep your mask on guys

Mumbai– Actor Abhishek Bachchan has requested all to take safety precautions amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a small clip in which he is seen urging people to wear a mask while stepping out.

“Wherever you go out or meet somebody …keep your mask on guys. Don’t take it lightly. Be safe,” he said in the video.

Abhishek smartly used his message to endorse his latest outing, the web series “Breathe”. One spots the word “Breathe” written on the mask.

Abhishek, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya and his father Amitabh Bachchan recovered from the virus a while back.

He has films like “Ludo”, “The Big Bull” and “Bob Biswas” coming up.

Nora Fatehi’s Instagram follower count grows to 16 million

Mumbai– Actress Nora Fatehi now has 16 million followers on Instagram. The Bollywood dance sensation took to the social media site to confirm the news to fans.

In a celebratory video that Nora posted, she is seen pulling funny faces at the camera. The actress is seen dressed in a stunning sparkly dress with a thigh high slit.

“16 MILLION,” she captioned the video.

In a short time, Nora has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, with hits such as “Manohari” (“Baahubali: The Beginning”), “Dilbar” (“Satyamev Jayate”), “O saki saki” (“Batla House”), “Kamariya” (“Stree”) and “Garmi” in “Street Dancer 3D”.

Coming up for Nora is the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. It tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.

The period drama looks back into the journey of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war. (IANS)