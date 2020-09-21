Bollywood Roundup: Payal Ghosh, Sunny Singh, Ileana D’Cruz, and more…

Payal Ghosh to file police complaint against Anurag Kashyap

Mumbai– Actress Payal Ghosh, who has levelled sexual harassment allegations against Anurag Kashyap, is all set to file a police complaint against the filmmaker here on Monday.

The complaint will be registered at Oshiwara Police Station.

“I will be reaching at Payal Residence at 8.00 pm and will proceed to Oshiwara police station about 8.30 to 9.00 pm for registration of crime,” Payal Ghosh’s advocate Nitin Satpute shared in a statement.

“Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi” actress Payal Ghosh has brought #metoo allegation against Anurag Kashyap. In an interview with IANS, Payal claimed that Kashyap stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her back in 2014.

Sunny Singh’s tips on how to stay motivated

Mumbai– Actor Sunny Singh says when you choose the correct diet and workout, you will always be motivated.

“It’s been quite a long that I’ve been working out, so I know what sort of workouts work for which muscle group and overall strength. I surf online if I want some new combinations of workouts, and include them in my routine,” he said.

A friend helps him with tips on food and workouts.

“There are also some people who are really inspiring and I have a friend, Gurumann who’s a very good athlete staying in the US, having a lot of knowledge and also gives guidence to everyone. I often talk to him via calls or on text to ask him about my workouts, food to eat, diet to follow if I want quick results and much more,” said Sunny.

“The best thing that I learnt from him which I would recommend everyone is that there should always be a balance in the mind and body. You should meditate, workout consistently and eat right. As we’ve heard this popular quote, ‘You are what you eat’, and when you choose the correct diet and workout for yourself according to what your body needs, you’ll always be motivated and get going,” said the actor.

Ileana D’Cruz professes self love

Mumbai– Actress Ileana DCruz has urged everyone to make themselves their priority number one.

On Instagram, Ileana has posted a black and white picture of herself. “How about making yourself priority number 1? As one of my favourite poets @ventumonce told me, ‘How about admiring yourself like you admire poetry? Cause you are a walking poem’,” she wrote

“So many times, it’s just so much easier to look at your flaws and focus on them and you end up just fixating on that. You are so much more! You’re made of so much more!

“You’re different. You’re unique. You’re your own kind of beautiful. And no one can take that away from you. How about celebrating that?” she wrote, tagging her post with #learningeveryday, #workinprogress, #youarebeautiful and #bekind#bekindtoyou.

Ileana was last seen on screen in the 2019 multistarrer “Pagalpanti”, directed by Anees Bazmee.

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production, “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

Kajol’s daughter turns shutterbug for mom

Mumbai– Actress Kajol shared pictures where she poses in a saree that her daughter Nysa has clicked.

Kajol took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures where she wears a beautiful orange saree and poses by the window.

“Just really missed wearing my sarees. So had a heyday doing this. Love the saree for all the subtle possibilities…… hmmm !Another in house photographer.. this time my daughter,” she captioned.

Kajol, who is married to actor Ajay Devgn, recently shared her secret to beautiful hair.

Sharing a candid photo taken while she was perfecting the puff hairstyle, she wrote on Instagram: “Talk to the hair rollers….. Too glam to give a damn #PuffingItUp #HairStory.”

Kajol will soon make her digital debut with “Tribhanga”, directed by Renuka Shahane. It is a drama set in Mumbai and across three generations of the same fam

Why Hrithik Roshan is proud of himself

Mumbai– Actor Hrithik Roshan cannot stop gushing over the latest selfie he shot. In the image he posted on Instagram, Hrithik looks dapper in a black T-shirt and cap.

“Ye selfie hai. Camre ka button mere haath main hai (this is a selfie. I have the button for the camera in my hand). Waah! I am proud of myself,” he wrote alongside the image.

The actor had earlier shared a suited-up snapshot on the photo-sharing website. The picture received over 2.6 million likes.

Hrithik was last seen on screen in the 2019 action blockbuster, “War”, along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Anushka strikes a happy pregnant pose in the pool

New Delhi– Actress Anushka Sharma on Monday treated fans with a new picture. In the Instagram image, Anushka, who is pregnant with her first child, flaunts her baby bump in black swimwear standing in a pool.

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance’ – Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. Because… After all, we are all just walking each other home – Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday (sic),” Anushka captioned the image.

Industry colleagues and fans were soon gushing about the picture.

“Beautiful inside out,” actress Mouni Roy commented.

“That glow. That baby bump,” wrote a user.

Anushka is currently spending time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the UAE, where the latest edition of Indian Premier League is being held.

Last month, Anushka and Virat had announced that they are set to be parents for the first time. They will welcome their first born in January 2021.

Akshay Kumar, ‘Bellbottom’ unit work double shift in Scotland

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar decided to bend his rule of 18 years, and gave extra hours for the shoot of his upcoming film, Bellbottom. Akshay had been strictly following an eight-hour work schedule all these years.

The film is currently being shot in Scotland. Aware that quarantine upon arrival has cost 14 days of shoot, owing to which the production had taken a financial hit, Akshay recommended double shift — whereby, two units would shoot simultaneously.

“Akshay sir is doing a double shift for the first time in 18 years. So when he suggested two units we were absolutely stunned and excited at the same time. And seeing his work discipline and respect for time, everyone on the sets is super energised and also pitching in their best. It’s like well-oiled machinery working round the clock to make this happen,” said producer Jackky Bhagnani.

“Akshay sir is truly a producer’s actor and it has been a privilege to work with him. He is constantly thinking about everyone and everything,” Bhagnani added.

The retro-drama is one of the first films to resume shooting schedule as unlock began. (IANS)