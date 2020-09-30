Bollywood Roundup: Nora Fatehi, Urvashi Rautela, Ananya Panday, and more…

Nora Fatehi borrows from Meghan Thee Stallion’s lyrics to define herself

Mumbai– Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi has borrowed from a song by Meghan Thee Stallion to describe herself.

Nora took to Instagram and posted a stunning picture dressed in a gold blazer and skirt. For the caption, she borrowed lines from Meghan Thee Stallion’s song “Savage”.

“Classy, bougie, ratchet,” she wrote.

Coming up for Nora is the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.

The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

Urvashi Rautela is a pop diva in new song of ‘Black Rose’

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela has turned a pop diva for a promotional song of her upcoming Telugu debut film, Black Rose.

The Hindi version of the promotional song is titled “Hai kya yeh mera kasoor”.

“I’m a pop diva in the song. It’s a very beautiful look. It’s a very ‘masalish’ South Indian dance form, choreographed by Jani master. This song has a lot of elements. It has gymnastics, hip-hop, jazz and a lot of Bollywood dancing. It has the ‘masala’ factor of south India, but it also has western dance form,” said Urvashi.

“It is one of my rare songs where I just went on to the floor and I did it with no rehearsal, as we didn’t have time,” she added.

“Black Rose” is a heroine-centric emotional thriller. It was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages.

Ananya Panday shares first look test pics of ‘Khaali Peeli’

Mumbai– Ahead of hew new release Khaali Peeli, actress Ananya Panday has shared a glamorous throwback to the first look test she gave as her character, Pooja, in the film.

The actress posted snapshots of the first look on Instagram pictures and wrote: “POOJA throwback to the first look test and now the film is releasing in two days #2DaysToGo #KhaaliPeeli releasing 2nd October on @zeeplexofficial & @zee5.”

In one photo, Ananya looks chic in a white top and shorts. In the other, she flaunts neon green bangles and wears a bright pink outfit.

Her fans gave a thumbs up to both the looks, with some calling her hot and others describing her as pretty.

Ananya is paired with Ishaan Khatter in the film.

Apart from “Khaali Peeli”, the actress also has Shakun Batra’s untitled film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, besides a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu clicked twinning in pink

Mumbai– Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar on Wednesday treated fans to a rare picture of him with his wife, actress Saira Banu.

In the snapshot, the 97-year-old thespian wears a pink collar-less shirt. Saira matches his colour scheme with an embroidered pink kurta and dupatta of the same hue.

“Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us,” Dilip Kumar wrote on Twitter. The image shows the couple holding hands in a garden.

Fans were naturally happy to see a fresh post from the veteran.

“Stay blessed. Looking graceful in pink, ” a user commented.

“Wishing you both good health and happiness always in life,” another one wrote.

The two got married in 1966 when Dilip Kumar was 44 and Saira Banu was 22. The couple has been in isolation since March.

Amitabh Bachchan: I am a pledged organ donor

Mumbai– Amitabh Bachchan is a pledged organ donor and says he is bearing the giving of life to another.

Big B shared a picture from the sets of the reality quiz-based show “Kaun Banega Crorepati 12”, which he hosts. In the picture, the veteran wears a green ribbon pinned on his suit.

“The distinction of the wear of the GREEN ribbon .. I AM A PLEDGED ORGAN DONOR ! .. bearing the giving of life to another!” he wrote.

The cine icon, who recently battled Covid, also shared a picture where he is seen wearing a face mask on his way to work.

“Chale hum bhaiya, kaam pe, pahene Pangolin mask , pandrah ghante kaam karna hai, yehi hai apna task,” he expressed with a dash of instant poetry.

When Vijay Varma out-spammed a spam account

Mumbai– Social media posts of Bollywood celebrities being flooded with spam comments is nothing new. What is unusual is the way in which actor Vijay Varma has chosen to deal with the situation on Wednesday.

Vijay took to his verified Instagram account in the evening to share photographs with a little pup, which is among six new puppies born in his colony.

“I could play his dad in the biopic right?” the actor captioned the photographs.

A spam account immediately commented on the actor’s post: “Hello friends kisiko love life problem marriage life problem DM me follow me.”

Vijay took notice of the spam comment and posted this reply: “Aapko problem ho toh mujhe bolna (Do let me know if you have any such problems).”

While fans of the actor commented on his post expressing their love for the pup, a user suggested Vijay should try casting him in his upcoming web series “Mirzapur 2”.

‘Badla’ actor Tony Luke: I believe in versatility

Mumbai– Actor Tony Luke, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Badla, says it is his conscious choice to be as different as possible.

“It is a conscious choice to be as different as possible on the outside and to feel emotions that I never felt before on the inside! Be as different as possible to me! So, if a particular character I am doing makes me sweat with anticipation before a scene, I see it as a good sign! I welcome such a feeling! That makes you work hard for that character that is so different from you!” Tony said.

He added: “Acting to me is breathing soul into a character! I believe in versatility! I believe it’s the future.”

Tony, who became a familiar face playing Taapsee Pannu’s secret lover Arjun in “Badla”, will be seen in the upcoming thriller show, “Expiry Date”, which revolves around two couples and extra-marital affairs that they are involved in.

The show also features Sneha Ullal, Madhu Shalini and Ali Reza, and will premiere on Zee5 on October 2. (IANS)